‘No way’ – Pundit dismisses claims Man Utd star is ‘world class’ as he’s compared to Arsenal man

Darren Bent has dismissed claims that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is a world-class winger as he “goes missing” way too often.

The Red Devils have made a disappointing start to the new Premier League season with a number of Erik ten Hag’s side coming in for criticism.

Man Utd have lost three of their opening five Premier League mactches of the season with their 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton seeing them drop to 13th in the early standings.

Rashford was brilliant under Ten Hag last season with the England international contributing 17 goals and five assists in 35 Premier League matches for Man Utd.

The 25-year-old has scored one and assisted another in their first five Premier League matches of this campaign and has had some stick for not having enough impact in matches.

Last season’s form saw some call Rashford world class as he led the scoring charts for Man Utd but Bent thinks there is “no way” he should be labelled “world class”.

READ MORE: Big Midweek: Bayern v Man Utd, Tonali and Toon in Milan, Brighton and Liverpool in Europa

“We saw Rashford have a purple patch after the weekend where he was unstoppable,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“But too often over the last two years, he’d have a period where he’s hot and then goes missing. Goes hot and then goes missing.

“You need someone who’s consistent. So when people talk about world class – not for me. No way.”

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka was also in brilliant form last season and he’s carried that consistency into the new campaign with Bent insisting that Saka is closer to being world class than England team-mate Rashford.

“When people look at the numbers that Rashford puts up compared to Saka; Saka is so much more consistent that Rashford. Week in week out,” Bent added.

“Even if he does not on the scoresheet he does something.”

Man Utd supporters will be hoping new signing Rasmus Hojlund will be able to take some of the goalscoring burden away from Rashford this season with Ten Hag booed for substituting the Dane for Anthony Martial in the second half against Brighton.

“I think it was positive,” Man Utd boss Ten Hag said of the reaction to the substitution. “You see that the fans from the first moment in Old Trafford, the reception for him was great.

“I think he performed very well, so I think it’s good that they gave this signal, this message. It will give him belief, Rasmus.

“But everyone knows he came in with a small issue. We built him over the last three, four weeks.

“He’s not ready for a whole game and we have many games to play in short notice, so we have to build him also in fitness.”