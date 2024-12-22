Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford ‘will not be in the squad again’ after being left out for the Red Devils’ clash against Bournemouth, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim left Rashford out of the Red Devils’ 2-1 win over arch-rivals Man City last weekend with the Man Utd boss claiming it was for “selection” reasons.

Garnacho was also left out of the squad against Man City but the Argentina international returned against Tottenham, whereas Rashford was still absent.

There were reports the week before the clash against the Citizens that Man Utd would consider ‘top offers’ to sell Rashford in the January transfer window.

And Rashford admitted that he was “ready for a new challenge” in an interview with journalist Henry Winter following his axing for the derby victory over City.

Those comments have upset some of his Man Utd team-mates, according to reports, with Rashford being linked to a number of clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

And now talkSPORT claims that ‘it is believed that he will not be in the squad again’ under Amorim as Man Utd look to sell him.

The report adds:

‘Marcus Rashford is believed to still be absent from the Manchester United matchday squad. ‘It will be the third straight game in a row that Rashford has now been selected by Ruben Amorim. ‘The forward, along with Alejandro Garnacho, was left out of the Manchester derby squad. ‘Garnacho returned midweek for the Carabao Cup clash with Spurs, but Rashford did not. ‘Now it is believed that he will not be in the squad again. ‘This is following the comments he made to journalist Henry Winter that he was “ready for a new challenge”.’

Former Man Utd striker Michael Owen is unsure whether Rashford will remain at Old Trafford but he thinks things are getting better under new boss Amorim.

Owen told AceOdds: “With Marcus, it doesn’t seem to me like it’s an ability thing. It’s more of a mental thing. We’ve all seen how good he is many times so I don’t think that anybody has any doubts about his ability but, mentally, I think he needs to become a bit better.

“Maybe this new regime will drag him along. Maybe he’s one of the players that you think, ‘no, everybody else is doing well, he might not be, and it might be time [to leave]’.

“At the moment, I would just sit tight, watch, and enjoy with Manchester United, because they’re a far better team than the previous one [under Ten Hag] already.

“You can already see how the team is going to develop and they already look like they create far more chances and score more goals. I think it’s already quite exciting, but I think it’s going to get even better. Man Utd fans have had to be patient for so long now, and to give Amorim a little bit of time, I think is the right thing to do.”