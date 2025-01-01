Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

According to reports, Newcastle United are among the four clubs interested in signing wantaway Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The England international could leave Man Utd this month as he’s announced that he is “ready” for a new challenge.

Last month, Rashford said: “If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person.

“When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.”

On his day, Rashford is capable of being one of the best forwards in the world, but he’s been slammed for his poor performances and attitude over the past 18 months as he’s failed to live up to expectations at Man Utd.

This and his huge salary means Man Utd may struggle to offload Rashford, but he is linked with several European sides.

READ: Amorim tactical rigidity not the problem – Manchester United players ‘are knowingly failing to perform’



While a move abroad is most likely (probably the best thing) for Rashford, a report in Spain claims Newcastle are ‘keeping an eye’ on his situation.

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to have ‘shown interest’, but Rashford has ‘offered himself’ to La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

It’s already been reported that Barcelona are his ‘preferred’ next club, but the report – for some reason – says it’s a ‘big surprise’ they are his ‘priority destination’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford releases 28-word statement blasting ‘ridiculous and false’ fresh ‘quit’ story

👉 Ruben Amorim writes off one Man Utd star in ‘key’ transfer decision as ‘not credible competition’

👉 Ferdinand pinpoints Amorim’s ‘brutal’ main ‘issue’ at Man Utd amid one ‘huge disappointment’

Rashford is said to ‘dream of playing’ for Barcelona as he ‘feels he’d be the perfect fit’. Despite this, there are a couple of issues to overcome if he’s to join Hansi Flick’s side.