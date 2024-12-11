Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Pundit Danny Murphy has picked out the ‘perfect next Premier League club’ for Marcus Rashford as Manchester United look to offload their academy product.

Rashford has suffered a huge fall from grace after scoring 30 goals across all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Man Utd forward has been heavily criticised for his poor performances over the past 18 months and could leave the Premier League giants in 2025.

A report on Tuesday evening revealed Man Utd are only ‘keen to keep’ three stars and Rashford is one player they are ‘open to selling’ next year.

In previous windows, Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Rashford, but it remains to be seen whether they will move to sign him in January or next summer.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with English rivals and Murphy has explained why Arsenal would be his ‘perfect next Premier League club’.

“Playing in a team that’s so settled and so confident and competent, there is a case that his end product would get much better, because Arsenal are really dominant in games” Murphy said on talkSPORT.

While indicating Arteta could “turn him around”, Murphy added: “There would be some people who would take Rashford over Martinelli.

“[Rashford] is still the best [Man Utd forward], on his day, He’s the most dangerous one.

“If I looked at all their front players and thought ‘Who can win me a game? Who can score a goal? Who’s going to hurt people?’ I’d have him ahead of [Alejandro] Garnacho, [Rasmus] Hojlund and Antony this season.

“The biggest problem with Marcus is the perception. The aesthetics of him, he sometimes looks down on himself, slumped. But when you possess such pace, power and athleticism, I’m amazed that there hasn’t been videos with him saying ‘have a look at yourself’.

“The ability he’s got and physical attributes he has, he’s capable of more. But he’s been at a club where the managers and managerial team has not been stable, the team’s not been great.”

Brazil international Antony is also facing an exit and former United assistant Rene Meulensteen reckons the winger’s “personality” is his “biggest” problem.

“Manchester United might have to bite the bullet and cut their losses with Antony in January, because I don’t think he has the attributes to contribute to what Ruben Amorim wants,” Meulensteen said.

“I find it difficult to see where he fits into this team. I think he’s been one of the biggest misfiring transfers in the Premier League in recent years.”

He added: “I think the biggest thing that has held Antony back is his own personality – he’s got certain characteristics that don’t sit very well with some of the other players.

“Away from that though, there’s a lack of effectiveness as a player – he’s very predictable in the way he wants to cut in on his left foot. We hardly see any quality assists or chance creation from him and I think we could see him elsewhere by the end of January.”