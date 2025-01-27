Man Utd star ‘reaches point of no return’ as Red Devils ‘set their sights’ on Barcelona star

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has now reached ‘point of no return’ at Old Trafford and will leave before the end of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils star was a shock omission from their 2-1 Manchester Derby victory over Man City in December and has only appeared in one matchday squad since.

Reports have indicated that Rashford is still making himself available for selection and putting in extra training to make sure he is ready – but Amorim’s comments post-match in a 1-0 win over Fulham indicates there is little doubt about the England international’s future.

The Man Utd boss claimed he would rather play goalkeeper coach Jorge Vital before Rashford as he hinted that the forward “doesn’t give the maximum every day”.

When asked why Rashford was not available, Amorim told reporters: “It’s always the same reason – the training, the way I see a footballer should do in life. It’s every day, every detail.

“If things don’t change, I will not change. It’s the same situation for every player, if you do the maximum and right things we can use every player.

“You can see on the bench we miss a bit of pace on the bench, but I would put [Manchester United goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day.”

Reacting to Amorim’s comments, former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given said on Match of the Day 2: “The fans aren’t stupid. They see it’s not good enough from the players and Ruben Amorim is just being honest.

“If you don’t train hard and dedicate your life, you won’t be in the team. You have to show your manager you deserve a place in the team.”

Ex-Aston Villa midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger added: “He wants to set an example but, if he does that, they will never be friends again.

“Amorim is also under pressure, if he is very harsh with the players then his teams have to improve.”

And now Spanish publication Fichajes has claimed that Rashford has ‘reached a point of no return’ at Man Utd and the England international ‘will no longer play’ for the Red Devils.

Rashford ‘wants to leave’ and is now ‘looking for an immediate exit’ and is ‘willing to make salary sacrifices to facilitate his signing’ at Barcelona, who are the ‘main option’ for his signature.

And Mundo Deportivo claim that Man Utd have their own Barcelona ‘in their sights’ with former Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen of interest.

Christensen is reportedly looking to remain at the Camp Nou with his contract running until the summer of 2026 and it seems like the Dane could be a long-term option for Man Utd.