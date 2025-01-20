According to reports, Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has agreed to join Barcelona and is ‘willing to wait’ for the La Liga giants to create space on their wage bill.

Rashford is available this month after falling out of favour under Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim.

His last appearance came on December 12 against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League and is expected to leave on loan in the January transfer window.

The England international’s £325,000 weekly wage has unsurprisingly been a stumbling block amid interest from a host of European giants.

Red Devils owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe did slap an ambitious £50million asking price on Rashford and a permanent transfer seems unlikely.

Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan have been strongly linked with the 27-year-old but it is Barcelona who are believed to be winning the race for his signature.

Hansi Flick’s side might be keen on signing Rashford but their financial situation makes the transfer a tricky one to complete.

They have had troubles registering summer signing Dani Olmo due to La Liga’s salary rules and bringing in new players this month would be rather silly, but FC Barcelona are a rather silly club.

It was reported on Monday that the Blaugrana’s inability to shift Ansu Fati is stalling their pursuit of Rashford, with Dortmund looking to swoop in.

And now Spanish outlet Sport says Rashford is Barcelona’s ‘priority target’ and have ‘reached an agreement’ with the player to join on loan for the rest of 2024/25.

Having agreed to sign for the Catalan giants, Rashford will now ‘wait’ for the club to free up the wage space.

Rashford’s salary is 18 million euros a year, meaning Barca would have to pay 9 million euros, which they ‘should take care of’.

There is hope within the Barca hierarchy that they can ‘reach an agreement with Man Utd’ that will see them contribute less to the forward’s salary.

This should not too difficult considering Amorim and the Red Devils hierarchy do not want to keep Rashford.

The La Liga juggernauts will attempt to free up the salary space by ‘carrying out an exit operation’, with the aforementioned Fati ‘reluctant to leave’.

The player ‘who has the most real options to leave the team is Eric Garcia’, the report claims.

Former Manchester City defender Garcia could return to Girona, where he spent last season on loan, ‘but this time on a transfer’.

Girona are considering offering seven million euros plus another three in variables, while the player’s six million per year salary would ‘add to the savings’.

If Barcelona raise 10 million euros from Garcia’s exit, that ‘could be used for the signing of Rashford’.

Man Utd are in a similar position to their Catalan counterparts. They are looking to raise funds before investing in the squad, with Amorim desperate for new signings.

