According to reports, Marcus Rashford has rejected a ‘whopping offer’ to leave Manchester United with six clubs mooted as potential destinations.

Rashford is looking to leave Man Utd as he’s announced that he is “ready” for a new challenge elsewhere.

The Red Devils are struggling to offload the wantaway forward as his huge salary and poor form are transfer obstacles for interested clubs.

Several European sides have been mentioned as possible destinations for Rashford, but it looks increasingly likely that he may need to stick around at Man Utd until the summer.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Rashford’s proposed move to Borussia Dortmund has ‘failed’, while AC Milan have decided to sign Man City defender Kyle Walker instead of the forward.

Spanish giants Barcelona are also in the running to sign Rashford, though their financial woes have complicated talks between the two clubs. West Ham have been brought up as a left-field option, but this has become a ‘real possibility’.

Saudi Pro League clubs have also been monitoring Rashford’s situation, but Caught Offside are reporting that he has ‘turned down a whopping offer’ to move to the Middle East.

‘CaughtOffside sources understand that what’s behind United’s inherent need to get Rashford off the books is that they are in danger of a points deduction due to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules and want the player’s reported £300,000 salary wiped off the books. ‘Although a transfer is therefore somewhat necessary, it’s far from inevitable at this stage. That’s because sources have also advanced to CaughtOffside that Rashford has turned down a whopping £35m per year offer from the Saudi Pro League. ‘To put that into perspective, it would more than double his current Man United wages, but he would seemingly prefer to remain in the background at Old Trafford than as one of the standard bearers in Saudi Arabia.’

It is also noted that Barcelona ‘remain favourites’ to sign Rashford as an ‘option is gaining traction’.