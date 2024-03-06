Marcus Rashford has ‘tarnished his reputation’ in the Manchester United dressing room due to his escapades this season, according to reports.

The England forward was criticised after he went out on the town following defeat in the Manchester derby in October.

Rashford admits he has made mistakes in his Man Utd career

He went one further in January, calling in sick for training having been spotted in a Belfast nightclub hours before.

Last week, Rashford hit back at his critics in an interview with the Players’ Tribune, admitting he has made mistakes in his career but that his commitment to Manchester United should not be called into question.

“When I make a mistake, I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say that I need to do better,” the 26-year-old wrote.

“But if you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up. It’s like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man.

“I grew up here. I have played for this club since I was a boy. My family turned down life-changing money when I was a kid so I could wear this badge.

“I can take any criticism. I can take any headline. From podcasts, social media and the papers. I can take it.

“But if you start questioning my commitment to this club and my love for football and bringing my family into it, then I’d simply ask you to have a bit more humanity.”

Marcus Rashford’s reputation ‘tarnished’ in Man Utd dressing room

Rashford scored a screamer against Manchester City in his first appearance following his interview but his overall performance was very underwhelming.

He will hope to score more goals of that quality while putting in solid all-round performances to win over his team-mates, who ‘felt let down’ by his antics last month, according to the Daily Mail.

The report states that Rashford’s ‘infamous tequila bender’ has done his ‘status as a senior figure in the dressing room’ no good, with Erik ten Hag ‘not the only one to take a dim view of his actions, with some team-mates also feeling let down’.

