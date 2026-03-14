Man Utd could see the return of Marcus Rashford as Barcelona are looking at signing Chelsea winger Pedro Neto instead, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave in the summer transfer window on a season-long deal to the La Liga giants, who have the option to make the deal permanent for €30m (£26m) in the summer.

Man Utd academy product Rashford had spent the previous six months out on loan at Premier League rivals Aston Villa after he fell out with Ruben Amorim, who was sacked earlier this season.

There have been some doubts that Barcelona can afford his buyout clause and his high wages in the summer if they want to make other major additions.

And now Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo insists that Barcelona have Chelsea winger Neto ‘on their list of potential signings should they decide to further strengthen their attacking flanks’.

His versatility is attracting Barcelona to the Chelsea star, who has contributed 10 goals and seven assists in 48 matches in all competitions for the west London outfit this season.

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On Man Utd loanee Rashford, the report adds: ‘Marcus Rashford , currently on loan, is having a good season statistically, can be signed for €30 million, and his salary terms were agreed upon in the summer.

‘However, the club needs to take the step of signing him permanently, and the Englishman must earn his place in this final stretch of the season. As things stand, his candidacy is well-positioned, but he’s expected to perform better in the crucial matches ahead.’

Despite that, Fabrizio Romano has insisted that personal terms are “are almost agreed” between the Man Utd forward and Barcelona with the Red Devils relaxed about his potential return to Old Trafford.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The point on Rashford is that personal terms are almost agreed between Rashford and Barcelona. As I always mentioned, with the elections at Barcelona nothing is going to happen this month in terms of club-to-club negotiations between Barcelona and Manchester United. So we have to wait for those stages where Barcelona can actually reach an agreement with Manchester United.

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“What I can tell you today is that if Barcelona don’t pay the €30m, the message from Manchester United is clear: the player comes back and they will have plenty of clubs interested in signing Rashford after he did very well at Barcelona.

“United feel very relaxed. Either Barcelona pay the €30m or they are prepared to sell the player elsewhere in the summer. From Barcelona they are also quite relaxed because they already have an agreement with Rashford and the contract is almost ready.

“Financially they have to see the timing of the negotiation with Manchester United to reach an agreement on the final fee. But from United there is no intention to negotiate. Barcelona have to pay this money if they want to keep Rashford, otherwise the situation will be different in the summer.

“Reaching an agreement with the player is already a very important step, and I think there are very good chances to see Rashford staying at Barcelona for the long term.”