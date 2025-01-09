Man Utd: Romano rules out Rashford to Serie A side as PSG star ‘very keen’ on Amorim reunion

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Serie A side Como is ‘not an option’ for Marcus Rashford as the transfer expert confirmed talks with three clubs, while a PSG star is reportedly keen on a proposed move to Manchester United.

Rashford wants out of Old Trafford having announced his desire for a “new challenge” last month, but options are thin on the ground thanks to his £300,000 per week wages and his lack of interest in a move to Saudi Arabia or Turkey.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio revealed on Tuesday that Rashford is a ‘big priority’ for AC Milan, who have ‘proposed a loan with an option to buy’.

Di Marzio said: ‘Milan are aiming high and have identified Marcus Rashford as their big target for the winter transfer market.

‘In the last few hours, the Rossoneri club has put forward a concrete proposal for the English talent to its agents, trying to bring him to Milan with a formula that includes an initial loan, accompanied by a right of redemption.’

But Romano dismissed reports of interest from fellow Serie A side Como, managed by Cesc Fabregas, before listing the three clubs who have been in contact over a move for the England international.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Sources close to Marcus Rashford DENY all the reports and links with Serie A side Como.

‘NO talks taking place or planned… and NOT an option under consideration for Marcus/his camp.

‘Talks took place with AC Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund… and more will follow.’

Romano said on Wednesday that the Rashford saga is about to ‘enter its important stages’, claiming it’s ‘deal on’ though the forward’s relationship with Man Utd is ‘not broken’.

In his column for GiveMeSport, Romano said: ‘The future of Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is about to enter its important stages.

‘It’s an open race as of now, but yes, movements have finally started with his brother/agent and his camp travelling around Europe to meet with clubs, explore possibilities and consider ideas ahead of the next weeks in order to decide what to do.

‘Let’s clarify first of all that there are still some chances for Rashford to stay and continue at Manchester United. The relationship is complicated, but not completely broken at this stage.

‘Ruben Amorim wants to see more from Marcus, that’s very clear. He’s not been happy with some training sessions in recent weeks and that is the main reason why he’s been left out of the squad several times, apart from at Anfield where he missed the game because he was ill. But the story remains open.

‘Meanwhile, Rashford is considering his options and his camp has started movements. While I’m writing this column, Marcus’ brother is in Italy, ready for face-to-face talks with AC Milan who are among the clubs keen on understanding the conditions of the deal.

‘We’re not at advanced stages or not even in concrete negotiations as of now, but AC Milan are looking for an offensive player to add to their roster and Rashford is high on their list.

‘The England international’s salary is also a key part of the story; Milan are not planning to cover the full salary but could be open to including a buy option clause in negotiations. For sure, talks will take place and we will see if Milan will be able to advance on both the player and club side with Man United.’

United boss Ruben Amorim is also desperate to bring players in this month, with wing-back a particular area in which he is keen to strengthen.

He’s supposedly set his sights on Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes, whose future in the French capital is in major doubt as he enters the final 18 months of his current deal.

Foot Mercato report that he is not satisfied with his salary and is ‘very keen’ on a reunion with former Sporting coach Amorim.

The Red Devils will have to sell before making a move for Mendes though, with PSG reportedly wanting around £50m for the Portugal international.