Man Utd squad ‘tired of selfish behaviour’ from ‘very moody’ Rashford who avoids ‘banter’

Marcus Rashford has been in the news over the last week.

Marcus Rashford is facing a battle to win the trust of his Man Utd team-mates back after his Belfast escapades, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been in poor form this season with Rashford hitting the back of the net just four times in 20 Premier League appearances this term after a brilliant 30-goal campaign in 2022/23.

His decision-making off the pitch has also come under scrutiny with the England international going to a nightclub party for his birthday after October’s embarrassing 3-0 loss at home to arch-rivals Man City at Old Trafford, which Man Utd boss called “unacceptable”.

And now the Man Utd forward is back under the microscope with Rashford calling in sick for training the day after he reportedly stayed out until 3am in a Belfast nightclub.

Man Utd declared earlier this week that “Marcus has taken responsibility for his actions” – after missing their 4-2 win over Newport County in the FA Cup – and the Premier League club claimed the “internal disciplinary matter” is now closed.

The incident has already led to claims that French giants Paris Saint-Germain could rekindle their interest in the Englishman after holding a long-term admiration for his skills.

And The Sun insist that Rashford ‘faces an uphill battle to win over the Manchester United dressing room as his teammates have grown tired of his selfish behaviour’.

It is understood that Rashford ‘has now been left feeling isolated’ with Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho, and Brandon Williams not at the club anymore or out on loan.

A source told The Sun: “When the manager first arrived he made a beeline for Marcus and made clear to him just how much he rated him.

“He helped him get his form back and he put in a string of really good performances.”

Rashford has faced a lot of criticism over his performances and body language this season after being the shining light in a promising first season for Erik ten Hag last term.

But The Sun insist that he is increasingly isolating himself from his Man Utd team-mates, the source added: “Marcus no longer has the same lads around him and doesn’t get involved in the banter as much.

“He can be very moody in training and in games and just doesn’t seem happy. He doesn’t really hang around with any of the players anymore and seems distant.”