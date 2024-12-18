Before his bombshell interview with Henry Winter, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was reportedly ‘sent home from training’.

Rashford has endured a woeful 18 months as he has been on the decline since scoring 30 goals across all competitions during Erik ten Hag’s debut season in 2022/23.

The Man Utd academy product has been heavily criticised for his performances and attitude and was omitted from Ruben Amorim’s squad for the Manchester derby at the Etihad on Sunday.

Alejandro Garnacho was also left out and this bold decision paid off as Man Utd battled back from behind to beat their arch-rivals 2-1.

It’s been evident for a while that all is not well with Rashford at Man Utd and he revealed his desire to leave in a bombshell interview with Winter on Tuesday.

He revealed: “For me, personally, I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings.’ You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Man United. That’s me. I will always be a Red…

“When I leave Manchester United, I’ll make a statement and it will be from me. That’s for sure… Lack of professionalism? I do feel misunderstood but I’m fine with it. I’m a very simple person. I love football. That’s been my life from the beginning…

“I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now. The best is yet to come? 100%. That’s my mentality…

“It’s disheartening to be left out of a Derby but it’s happened, we won the game so let’s move on. It’s disappointing but I’m also someone as I’ve got older I can deal with setbacks. What to do? Cry about it? Or do my best the next time I’m available.”

A new report from The Daily Mail claims Rashford ‘was sent home from training due to illness just 24 hours after his Manchester derby snub’.