Rashford ‘sets condition for joining Barcelona’ as Man Utd are ‘offered’ three strikers

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has given a ‘condition’ to any potential transfer to Barcelona this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to raise funds in order to bring in more players this summer with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha – who joined in a £62.5m deal from Wolves – their only signing of the summer.

Man Utd have a number of players they have no intention of keeping ahead of next season and it has been revealed that five of them have now informed the Red Devils of their intention to leave.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X on Friday: ‘Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they wish to leave. Man Utd have delayed their return date until later in July to allow them time to explore solutions further.’

Before giving a specific update on Rashford’s future with the Man Utd academy graduate still pushing to join La Liga giants Barcelona.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Marcus Rashford would be very keen on a move to Barcelona. Marcus Rashford is very open to that opportunity. I always told you since January and I keep repeating that Rashford would love Barca move and he’s basically waiting for Barca move because he has many opportunities.

READ: Mailbox: Spare Ruben Amorim the excuses before he ‘sh*ts the bed’

“Rashford is losing the number 10. He was informed 24 hours before about that, through his agents of course, but let me say that it’s not just Marcus Rashford desire to leave Manchester United.

“All of this also starts from Manchester United desire to part ways from Marcus Rashford since January and continuing this summer. So it’s not only Rashford who wants to leave United but there is also United who are pushing the opportunity to sell Marcus Rashford or to find a solution for him this summer.

“When I say Man United it’s the management, it’s the coach Ruben Amorim. So all parties are going to the same direction for Marcus Rashford to leave.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Rashford ‘sets a condition for joining Barcelona’ as president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco ‘continue to view his potential arrival very positively’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 The most ‘laughable’ transfer add-ons that were dismissed out of hand, including weird Spurs obsession

👉 Mbeumo ‘growing increasingly frustrated’ at slow Man Utd as two deals embolden Brentford

👉 Mailbox: Man Utd fans ‘nearing panic stations’ as Arsenal in ‘darkest days’

Barcelona ‘is by far the most attractive and convincing option for him, so he has shown his willingness to make a significant financial effort, accepting a considerable reduction from his already high salary’.

However, Rashford ‘sets an essential condition for ending up under Hansi Flick: he wants to be guaranteed a significant role, with plenty of playing time and continuity, to try to regain his best form’.

The Man Utd forward has apparently made it clear that he ‘won’t settle for being a regular substitute or a mere substitute’ next season after being ostracised by Ruben Amorim.

There are number of attacking players that Man Utd are looking to bring in this summer in order to improve their Premier League performance and now they have been ‘offered’ three strikers on free transfers.

The Athletic claim: ‘United have also been offered the chance to sign several free agents, namely Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jamie Vardy and Callum Wilson.’