Rashford slams ‘reactionary’ Man Utd transfer policy as he tells Red Devils to follow Liverpool

Marcus Rashford has been disappointed by the Red Devils' recruitment in recent years.

Former Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has hit out at the transfer policy at Old Trafford with the direction of the club “always changing”.

The England international left the Red Devils this summer on a season-long loan deal to Barcelona with the Catalan giants having an option to make the deal permanent.

Rashford left Man Utd in January too after a falling out with Ruben Amorim saw the forward spend the second half of last term at Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Amorim claimed in one press conference that he would rather start his goalkeeping coach over Rashford towards the end of January, leaving no hope for a summer reunion.

And, after leaving Man Utd for Barcelona, Rashford has now spoken out about the Red Devils’ poor recruitment in recent years with the club too “reactionary”.

Rashford told The Rest is Football podcast: “Any team that has been successful over a period of time has principles that mean that any coach or player that comes in has to align to or add to the principles.

“At times, United were hungry to win so we’ll always try to adapt and to sign players that fit this system but it’s reactionary.

“If your direction is always changing you can’t expect to win the league.

“You might win some cup tournaments but it’s because you do have a good coach and you do have good players and matchwinners in your team, but you’re not there by accident. That’s what some people forget.

“We’ve been way below where we deem United to be but if you take a step back, which I’ve been able to do over the last six months, but what do you expect?”

Rashford has encouraged Man Utd to take tips from Liverpool’s rebuild under Jurgen Klopp, he added: “People say we’ve been in a transition for years. To be in a transition you have to start the transition. The actual transition hasn’t started yet.

“When Liverpool went through this, they got [Jurgen] Klopp and stuck with him. They didn’t win in the beginning. People only remember his final few years when he was competing with City and winning the biggest trophies.

“To start a transition you have to make a plan and stick to it.

“This is where I speak about being realistic about what your situation is. We’ve had that many different managers, ideas and strategies in order to win that you end up in no man’s land.”