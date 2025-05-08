Marcus Rashford has taken a ‘strategic step’ to push through his dream move to Barcelona this summer and Manchester United aren’t going to be happy.

Rashford was dropped by Ruben Amorim for the Manchester derby in December and didn’t feature again for the Red Devils before a loan switch to Aston Villa in January.

The forward managed four goals and six assists for Unai Emery’s side before a hamstring injury put paid to his season, and although Villa have a £40m option to make Rashford’s move permanent, reports suggest the 27-year-old only has eyes for Barcelona.

He was linked with a move to the Catalan giants in January, but they were put off by his £325,000 per week wages, which Villa are currently paying 75 per cent of.

Rashford though has told Barcelona that he’s willing to take a significant pay-cut in order to make the move happen.

A report last week stated:

‘His great goal is to try to play for Barça and his environment has already sent to the Blaugrana leaders that he is willing to lower his salary ostensibly so that the operation can be viable from an economic point of view. Barça is his favorite project and he will do everything possible to dress in Blaugrana.

And now according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, in another ‘strategic step’ to ensure a move to the Catalan Club, ‘Rashford has decided to entrust his affairs to a high-profile, highly experienced agent with strong ties to FC Barcelona: Pini Zahavi,’

Rashford is said to have been keen on enlisting Zahavi to work on the move over his agent and brother, Dwaine Maynard, because of Zahavi has a ‘good relationship with club president Joan Laporta’.

Zahavi also represents both Hansi Flick and Robert Lewandowksi and has other ‘strong connections to the club’ that Rashford wants to take advantage of.

It’s claimed ‘sources close to the player indicate early-stage talks have already begun ahead of the summer window’, but in what will be a significant blow to Manchester United, ‘a loan deal is seen as the most realistic path’.

United want to secure Rashford’s permanent exit to get £40m of pure profit for their summer rebuild and to ensure all of his mammoth wage is off their bill.

Amorim insisted last month that he was pleased to see Rashford and fellow loanee Antony performing well in their time away from Old Trafford.

Amorim said: “All the players on loan will return, and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season.

“The talent of Rashford, the talent of Antony, they all have talent. We are really happy because if you put players on loan, you want them to perform. That is good for us.”