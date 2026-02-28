One Rashford stumbling block remains as Man Utd agree £26m installment plan with Barcelona

Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

There is just one potential stumbling block remaining after Barcelona agreed to pay Man Utd the original buyout clause for Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

After falling out with Ruben Amorim, the Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford for the last six months of last season, as he joined Premier League rivals Aston Villa in a loan deal.

And, with Amorim still in the hotseat at the beginning of this campaign, Man Utd loaned him out again with Rashford joining Barcelona until the end of the season.

Rashford has impressed during his time at the Camp Nou, contributing ten goals and nine assists in 34 appearances in all competitions, and the England international is now looking to stay in La Liga.

There were rumours that Rashford could return after Amorim’s sacking but the Man Utd loanee is happy in Barcelona and looking to build his future there.

Speculation last week insisted that Barcelona were attempting to negotiate the buyout clause down with claims that they couldn’t afford his fee and wages.

But Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that Man Utd were not budging on that price and will not offer any discount on the potential transfer.

Romano said: “Manchester United want the €30m option clause paid in full. The message from United is clear – pay €30m or the player doesn’t join.

“So Barcelona feel strong because the player is on their side, but they still need to agree terms with Manchester United. United do not want to offer any discount.”

On Friday night, Italian journalist Matteo Moretto revealed that Rashford is now ‘very close’ to joining Barcelona on a permanent deal in the summer.

Moretto said on X: ‘Barcelona is very close to signing Marcus Rashford.

‘He has always been a priority for both Flick and the club, as we’ve reported in recent months.’

While Spanish newspaper Sport claimed that Barcelona ‘will activate the £26m clause’ in Rashford’s loan deal in order to keep the England international.

And now Mundo Deportivo confirm that information by saying that ‘everything is agreed’ with the Catalan giants and that Rashford is ‘very likely to continue wearing the FC Barcelona jersey next season’.

The report adds: ‘For his rights to become the property of Barça, the Catalan club only needs to exercise the purchase option valued at 30 million euros. The payment method has even been agreed with the Old Trafford club, with three annual installments of 10 million euros.

‘From there, for the final approval from Barça ‘s sporting management, the economic impact of Rashford ‘s signing must be considered, taking into account the length of his contract (three or a maximum of four years, given he’s two years shy of thirty) and his salary. If everything can be adapted to LaLiga’s Financial Fair Play regulations, Barça will give the green light to the deal. Rashford is happy at the Camp Nou, where he believes he still has room to grow and recover the exceptional level he reached as a Manchester United player.’