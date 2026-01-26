Man Utd: Rashford swap deal to another club mooted as Barcelona ‘want to send him back’

Man Utd could end up negotiating a departure for Marcus Rashford to Paris Saint-Germain amid rumours Barcelona don’t want to keep him, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford on loan to the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window after a temporary spell at Aston Villa in the second half of last term.

Rashford has been a useful squad player for Barcelona this season with Rashford starting 16 of his 28 appearances in all competitions.

The Man Utd forward has largely impressed during his time at the Camp Nou, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in his time at the La Liga club.

There were some murmurings that Rashford could return to Old Trafford in the summer after Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim and appointed Michael Carrick as interim boss until the end of the season.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Man Utd are still pressing ahead with Rashford’s sale in the summer market.

Romano said: “Marcus Rashford has a €30m buy option for Barcelona. Barca will not decide now in November. Barca will not decide in one month, in December. Barca will take their time.

“They are very happy with Rashford. The numbers are very good. The attitude is very good. So Rashford is doing very well in Barcelona, but Barcelona will take their time.

“At the same time, for Barcelona or anywhere else, Rashford is expected to leave Manchester United on a permanent transfer in 2026. So Rashford is expected to go out, also Hojlund is expected to leave on a permanent transfer.”

There have since been reports in Spain, however, which claim Barcelona ‘want to send Rashford back’ and that the Catalan giants are ‘already looking for an alternative’ to the England international.

Some reports have indicated that Barcelona would struggle to pay the €30m option and Rashford’s high wages at Man Utd.

And former Everton CEO Keith Wyness insists that Man Utd could sell Rashford to PSG if the French club comes in with a “decent player swap” as the Red Devils will not “bargain that much” with Barcelona.

Wyness told Football Insider: “Well look, it does seem Rashford wants to stay down there, and it seems Barca want to keep him, but I think that, I don’t think United will actually bargain that much.

“I think there could be interest from somebody like PSG coming in as well. That still might give some leverage on the Rashford deal for United. So we’ll see how that plays out, but I think they would sell in the end.

“Of course, in Barcelona these days, every euro matters but still I think that United could be open to doing a deal because that’s the club that Rashford wants to stay at. However, as I say, if PSG come in with a decent player swap, that could be something as well that they’ll have to take into account.

“I think PSG could be an acceptable option for Rashford as well. So it’s still not quite as straightforward as it looks at the moment.”