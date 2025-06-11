Man Utd star ‘tells agent he only wants to play for Barcelona’ as he prepares to ‘reduce his salary’

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford has informed his agent that he doesn’t want to sign for any other club this summer apart from Barcelona.

The Red Devils allowed the England international to sign for Premier League rivals Aston Villa on loan during the January transfer window.

That came after Rashford fell out of favour with Ruben Amorim, who hit out at the Man Utd forward and claimed that he’d rather play his 63-year-old goalkeeper coach, Jorge Vital, over the England star.

His performances for Aston Villa were mainly positive and Rashford is attracting interest again this summer with Barcelona one of the clubs in for the Man Utd academy graduate.

Speaking last month, Barcelona sporting director Deco told the media that he is interested in signing Rashford and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz this summer.

Deco said in May: “We like Luis [Diaz], we like Rashford, and we like other players. When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, also speaking in May, revealed that Barcelona see Rashford as “an option” as he can play in a number of positions.

Romano said last month: “Internally at Barcelona, they still believe that Marcus Rashford could be an option for the summer transfer window.

“They believe at Barcelona that Rashford might be available on the market. They believe at Barcelona that Rashford could be a good solution because he can play as a No 9 and play on the wing, so he can help in several positions.

“He’s a player appreciated by those at Barcelona. They already wanted Rashford in January, it didn’t happen because Ansu Fati didn’t leave and so in terms of FFP it was not possible to balance the deal.

“But Marcus Rashford remains in the list of Barcelona and so if Rashford is not staying at Aston Villa we will see what happens. He’s one of the options under consideration at Barcelona.

“Then it will depend on FFP, on deal conditions, on more clubs being keen on the player and on what he decides to do.

“We will see on Rashford’s side, but on club side one of the names being mentioned internally at Barcelona is for sure Marcus Rashford.”

And now reports in Spain claim that Rashford ‘has told his agent that he only wants to play for Barcelona’ and is ‘willing to make a significant financial commitment, and reduce his salary’.

Currently, ‘the only way he can say goodbye is in exchange for a significant fee and a permanent transfer’ but Barcelona ‘aren’t willing’ to pay Man Utd’s asking price of €40m.

