According to reports, Marcus Rashford’s ‘entourage’ are considering taking drastic action to ensure the forward leaves Manchester United this summer.

The England international’s future is uncertain, but he remains on the exit ramp as he is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans at Man Utd.

It was hoped that the appointment of Amorim would boost Rashford after he was heavily criticised over his poor form and attitude over 18 months, but he remained on a downward spiral following the arrival of the former Sporting Lisbon boss.

Rashford and Amorim reportedly butted heads over his attitude issues and the 27-year-old was left out of United’s squad for December’s Manchester derby before announcing his intention to leave his boyhood club in January.

The versatile forward made it clear that he was ready for a fresh start away from Man Utd, but his decline in form and huge salary proved stumbling blocks as he had limited options in January.

Aston Villa decided to take a punt on Rashford towards the end of the window and this paid off as he returned to form at Villa Park, grabbing four goals and six assists in 17 appearances.

The Villans had the option to sign Rashford permanently for around £40m this summer, but the player has opted against an extended spell at the Premier League club after they missed out on Champions League qualification at the end of last season.

It has become clear that the forward is dreaming of a move to Barcelona and a switch to the La Liga giants is more likely this summer than in January amid his improved form, while they remain in the market for a winger after missing out on Nico Williams and Luis Diaz.

Rashford recently returned to training, but he has been working away from United’s main group as he waits for an exit.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness) has provided an update on Rashford’s situation, with the battle between Man Utd and the player ‘getting tougher’.

It is noted that he currently has to arrive at Man Utd’s training ground to use their facilities once the rest of the squad are finished training, with club chiefs said to be confident that they are ‘complying with regulations’.

However, it is noted that Rashford’s team have ‘considered’ taking drastic action to secure an exit. The report adds: ‘Rashford’s entourage has even considered whether his rights as a professional footballer with a contract were being violated, something that could lead him to sue United to terminate his contract and receive his full salary until 2028.’

It is also claimed that the forward feels he is ‘increasingly certain’ to leave Man Utd on loan this summer as Barcelona and others are currently unwilling to meet Man Utd’s financial demands.