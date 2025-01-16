Marcus Rashford has been dealt a major blow in his bid to leave Manchester United this month as his ‘dream’ club Barcelona have been offered an alternative by Chelsea.

Rashford wants out of Old Trafford having announced his desire for a “new challenge” last month, and several top European sides have been credited with interest in the United forward.

Premier League trio West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal have all been linked with Rashford, but a move to a Premier League rival has reportedly been blocked by Red Devils co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, while Juventus, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are also thought to be keen on the England international.

A report on Wednesday claimed Barcelona are ‘prioritising’ Rashford and that manager Hansi Flick is ‘expecting a response’ from the club’s hierarchy for ‘a definitive answer regarding the signing’.

His permanent exit is unlikely thanks to United’s £50m demand, but Barcelona have as good a chance as any foreign club of securing his loan signing, as long as United are willing to stump up a significant portion of his £300,000-per-week wages.

Flick has ‘endorsed’ the signing of Rashford and Barca will continue to ‘follow his situation very closely’, even if the German boss is yet to receive an answer from his bosses.

It is claimed in the report that Flick ‘likes’ the England international and ‘tried’ to sign him when he was Bayern Munich manager.

Spanish outlet Nacional confirm that Rashford remains the ‘priority’ but claim Chelsea have thrown a spanner in the works by offering Barcelona the services of Christopher Nkunku on a six-month loan.

Bayern Munich are supposedly interested in the former RB Leipzig star, but Chelsea want Mathys Tel included in a swap deal and the Bundesliga side are unwilling to sanction the teenager’s exit or to pay the Blues’ full asking price of £65m for Nkunku.

The report states:

‘According to sources close to the club, Chelsea, which is going through a renewal process under the direction of Enzo Maresca, does not have Nkunku for the rest of the season. This opens the door to a six-month loan that could fit perfectly with the needs of the team led by Hansi Flick.’

Nkunku’s arrival likely depends on Barcelona finding a suitor for Ansu Fati, and the links with the France international will be a significant blow for Rashford – who sees the Catalans as his ‘dream’ club – and for United, who are more than open to his departure.

Rashford hasn’t played for his boyhood club since December 12, missing their last seven matches.

Asked on Sunday if Rashford has played his last match for the Red Devils, Amorim said: “I don’t know. We will see.

“He is a player for Manchester United. He loves this club but I have to make choices. It is what it is.”