AC Milan have been interested in both Marcus Rashford and Kyle Walker.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been dealt a blow as AC Milan are ‘close’ to signing Manchester City star Kyle Walker.

Rashford is looking to leave Man Utd this month but is short on options. His form and attitude have been heavily criticised over the past 18 months.

The England international’s reputation has been severely dented recently and his huge salary is making it difficult for Man Utd to offload their academy product.

AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and FC Barcelona are among the clubs linked with Rashford and it remains to be seen whether he will get a move this month.

AC Milan had been mooted as his most likely next destination, but they have also been working on a move to sign experienced Man City defender Kyle Walker, who is also ready for a new challenge.

The Serie A giants would presumably like to sign both players this month, but Italian rules prohibit them from signing more than one non-EU player during this window.

This obstacle is set to make Rashford miss out on a move to AC Milan as German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims they are in “advanced” talks to sign Walker.

He said: “Advanced negotiations are underway between AC Milan and Kyle #Walker for a transfer in this window. A total verbal agreement is close to being finalised.

“Walker is eager to join #Milan immediately. Concrete discussions are ongoing regarding a contract lasting at least until 2027.”

Former England international Emile Heskey has backed Rashford to leave Man Utd and has picked out a “good prospect” for the wantaway forward.

“I can’t see him staying at Manchester United for the rest of the season,” Heskey said.

“I think Marcus Rashford’s representatives have already been around Europe scoping out which club could be a potential suitor for him.

“Italy looks to be a good prospect for Rashford; I don’t see a reason why he can’t go abroad and do well. He’s proven in the past that he has the ability to be one of Europe’s elite forwards – the talent is there.

“I don’t think his relationship with the English press has helped persuade him to stay in the Premier League, and I don’t think United will want to let him go to another club in England.

“I have no doubts that a top club in Europe will happily take him off United’s hands. Some fans might claim his attitude could deter clubs from approaching him, but I don’t think that’s the case here. Mario Balotelli received plenty of offers from a selection of top European clubs and Rashford’s attitude is incomparable!”