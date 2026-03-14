Marcus Rashford’s transfer from Man Utd to Barcelona is in danger of collapsing after the latest talks over a fee ended in ‘stalemate’, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed the England international to join the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window in a loan deal until the end of the season.

It came after Rashford spent the second half of last season at Premier League rivals Aston Villa after falling out with then Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim.

Barcelona have the option to make the deal for Rashford into a permanent move for €30m (£26m) but there are doubts whether the La Liga side can afford the fee and his high wages.

There have been reports that Man Utd are now regretting the buyout clause as they now value Rashford closer to £50m after his successful spell in La Liga.

However, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has revealed that Barcelona are still attempting to negotiate the fee down and sporting director Deco has even proposed another loan spell.

READ: Heaven’s comedic indifference one of five reasons Man Utd should snub Carrick

Jacobs wrote on talkSPORT: ‘Manchester United sources have consistently insisted Barcelona must pay the €30m option to buy if they want to make Rashford’s move permanent.

‘United sources stress this is excellent value for money given it falls below Rashford’s market valuation. This position has also been directly communicated to Barcelona sporting director Deco.

‘Multiple club-to-club meetings have already taken place this year, starting in January.

‘These have been initiated by Barcelona to try and re-negotiate both the number and structure of the option to buy.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Second Man Utd exit confirmed as club director reveals £43m summer transfer is sealed

* Man Utd ‘extraordinary summer signing’ is code-named ‘Elite Brand’ as INEOS want to shock world

* Man Utd: Carragher reveals five reasons why PL manager should be ‘frontrunner’ to replace Carrick

‘talkSPORT understands Deco has also proposed a second season-long loan as one option allowing Barcelona more time pay off the fee while still giving Manchester United the full valuation of the clause.’

Casemiro has already confirmed that he will be leaving Old Trafford in the summer and there are likely to be more players on the exit ramp at Old Trafford too.

A number of players bought during Ten Hag’s time at the Premier League club have been underwhelming and now The Sun has revealed five players up for sale.

Man Utd ‘are ready to listen to offers for’ five of Erik ten Hag’s signings with Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte, Andre Onana and Mason Mount all up for sale.

Former Man Utd defender Wes Brown has tipped Rashford to have a “great World Cup” if selected in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the tournament.

Brown said: “Marcus Rashford was always going to do well after moving away from Manchester United. He’d been at the club for so many years and not all those years would have been enjoyable for Marcus, particularly the final couple.

“He got a lot of stick from people towards the end of last season, so I don’t blame him for making a change, and I think his departure suited United as well. No one thought that he was going to leave and be shocking, but he just wasn’t in the right headspace to perform at United – it wasn’t working.

“It’s great to see how well he is doing now at Barcelona, he’s absolutely flying and he deserved to get back into the England squad. I’m sure he will have a great World Cup.”