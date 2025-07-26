According to reports, three Barcelona stars are ‘genuinely upset’ at Marcus Rashford’s transfer as he is to ‘trigger’ three summer exits.

Earlier this month, Rashford secured a dream move to Spanish giants Barcelona, who have signed him on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

It has been widely reported that Barcelona has been his preferred destination since he announced at the end of December that he intended to leave Man Utd.

It was hoped that Ruben Amorim’s appointment would inspire Rashford‘s return to form at Man Utd, but they butted heads en route to him leaving in January.

Rashford eventually had to settle on a loan move to Aston Villa as his poor form/attitude and huge salary provided stumbling blocks for other clubs in the winter window, but he returned to form under Unai Emery.

The England international contributed four goals and six assists for Aston Villa to spark more widespread interest this summer and he’s got a move to Barcelona after they missed out on Nico Williams and Luis Diaz.

Barcelona already have two of the best wingers in the world as Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are credible 2025 Ballon d’Or contenders, but Rashford’s versatility will be useful as he will provide quality cover in various positions.

Still, a report in Spain claims Raphinha, Ferran Torres, and Robert Lewandowski have been ‘genuinely upset by Joan Laporta and Deco’s decision to sign him’.

This is while fellow summer signing Roony Bardghji has been ‘affected’ as he faces having limited opportunities in his debut campaign.

Barcelona are also known to have financial difficulties and Rashford’s move could be set to ‘trigger’ three exits, with a ‘loan exit’ for Bardghji ‘not ruled out’.

This is while other players are ‘already completely sentenced and have been forced to pack their bags’. This is the case with Pau Víctor and Jan Virgili.

