Marcus Rashford has been linked with moves to Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Man Utd have received an offer from Inter Milan for Marcus Rashford which ‘improves’ on Barcelona’s bid for the England international, according to reports.

Rashford left Old Trafford in the January transfer window as Aston Villa took him on loan for the remainder of the season after a falling out with Ruben Amorim.

The Man Utd forward was directly involved in ten goals in 17 matches at Villa Park in a successful loan spell that has once again boosted his reputation around Europe, to the delight of the Red Devils.

It is clear that Rashford has to leave this summer unless there is an incredible U-turn from Amorim, who publicly stated in January that he’d rather play his goalkeeper coach than the Man Utd forward.

When asked why Rashford wasn’t being selected, Amorim replied in a press conference: “It’s always the same reason: the training, the way I see a footballer should do in life. It’s every day, every detail.

“If things don’t change, I will not change. It’s the same situation for every player, if you do the maximum and right things we can use every player.

“You can see on the bench we miss a bit of pace on the bench. But I would put [Man Utd goalkeeper coach Jorge] Vital before a player who doesn’t give the maximum every day.”

Amorim did admit that he was “really happy” to see Rashford doing well on his loan spell, he commented in April: “All players on loan will return and then the club will decide what to do at the end of the season. The talent of Rashford, Antony… we are really happy because if you put players on loan you want them to perform.”

But Rashford is still expected to leave with La Liga side Barcelona reportedly showing the most interest in signing the England international.

And now reports in Spain claim that Serie A side Inter Milan ‘improves Barca’s offer for Rashford’ with the Catalan giants finding a deal for the Man Utd forward ‘increasingly complicated’.

Man Utd have made ‘it clear that they will only open the door to him if it is in exchange for an offer of up to €40 million’ and Barcelona ‘have many doubts about whether it’s worth paying’.

A potential transfer to Barcelona ‘is currently at a complete standstill’ and Inter Milan want to ‘have him fight for a starting spot with Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez’.

Inter have ‘already begun negotiations to remove him from United’ with the Serie A outfit ‘taking advantage of the doubts surrounding’ a move to Barcelona and ‘they’ve improved the proposal Laporta and Deco had prepared’.

Man Utd legend Gary Neville insists it is time for Rashford to “leave” Old Trafford as a transfer would now benefit the forward and the Premier League club.

Neville said on the US Overlap: “Marcus Rashford has to leave Manchester United. That ship has sailed and he needs to find himself another club.

“I would worry that Villa haven’t announced they’re keeping him already, because that would be an easy deal to do with United if they were planning on keeping him.

“It sounds to me that Villa aren’t going to keep him and he’s going to end up back at United, but I hope for the club and Marcus’ sake, it feels like that path has come to an end.”