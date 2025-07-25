Marcus Rashford is said to be a “very lucky boy” to leave Manchester United for Barcelona as a move to the Championship club would be more “logical”.

Rashford has fallen on his feet as he’s secured a move to La Liga champions Barcelona. He has joined the Spanish giants on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

The Man Utd outcast is fortunate to get this move as he has been heavily criticised for his poor form and attitude over the past couple of years.

Ruben Amorim could not inspire the England international to return to form at Old Trafford as they butted heads before he joined Aston Villa on loan in January.

Rashford boosted his reputation during his brief stint at Villa as he grabbed six goals and four assists in 17 appearances.

His recent upturn sparked interest from elsewhere and Barcelona eventually decided to take a calculated punt on him after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

Former Premier League forward Stan Collymore thinks Barcelona are “getting the best of the deal”, which is “poor” for Man Utd.

“I think this Rashford deal is poor for Man United. For a player at the peak of his career that they’ve nurtured to possibly only get £25m for him if Barcelona buy him next summer, having paid an absolute arm and a leg in wages over the years, isn’t recompense at all,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“For the player, it’s quite unbelievable. He had a poor last season at Man United, goes to Aston Villa. Cameo appearances that were not particularly great, but by the way that Gary Lineker talks, you’d thought it was Lionel Messi playing for Villa last season.

“For Barcelona, what do they get? They get a player on the cheap whose wages will be nowhere near the £300k mark if they were to buy him permanently next summer.

“But they get the best of the deal, quite simply, because they’re going to get a player that’s motivated to play for them. All that was coming out through the season last season was, Marcus Rashford won’t sign for Aston Villa permanently because he’s waiting for Barcelona.”

Collymore has also explained why a move to a Championship team would make more sense for Rashford at this stage.

“I think the greatest story here is how players can effectively be so poor for a couple of seasons, basically, including the loan at Villa, and still dictate where they want to go to a club that’s playing in the Champions League and arguably among the four or five biggest clubs on the planet. And I find that remarkable,” Collymore continued.

“I think that from a Barcelona perspective, it’s only because they’re still coming out of that negative financial situation that they were in, so that they were doing lots of wheeling and dealing in the last three or four years.

“But Marcus Rashford, make no bones about it, he’s a very, very, very lucky boy, because if football had any logic, he would probably be getting a move to Blackburn, Norwich or another aspirational championship club – certainly not one of the top four or five clubs in the world.”