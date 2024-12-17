Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has admitted that he wants to leave his boyhood club after Ruben Amorim didn’t pick him for the Manchester derby.

Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were left out of United‘s squad for the Manchester derby on Sunday as Amorim demand that his “standards” are met.

The England international has been heavily criticised for his performances and general attitude over the past 18 months as he has severely declined after scoring 30 goals during Erik ten Hag’s first season at Man Utd.

Amorim’s bold decision to snub Rashford and Garnacho has been justified as Man Utd battled back from behind to beat Man City 2-1. It’s subsequently been reported that he is increasingly likely to leave his boyhood club in 2025 and could even depart on loan.

In a surprising development, Rashford has admitted in an interview with journalist Henry Winter that he is “ready for a new challenge”.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford said in an interview with Winter.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

When asked if he’ll always be a Red, he answered: “Yes! 100%. 100%.”

Rashford also reacted to being left out of Man Utd’s squad for the Manchester derby. He admitted: “It’s disheartening to be left out of a Derby.

“But it’s happened, we won the game so let’s move on. It’s disappointing but I’m also someone as I’ve got older I can deal with setbacks. What am I going to do about it? Sit there and cry about it. Or do my best the next time I’m available.”

Rashford is also insistent that he has the “traits” to shine in Amorim’s system, but “some positions” are “more natural” to him.

“I have traits to play in all three positions. Some positions are more natural to me, some positions I have to train more and do a bit more tactical (work). The left side suits me the best,” Rashford claimed.

“The left 10 still suits me but you have to adapt your game. The biggest skill-set is adaptability. People might not see it but eventually they’ll see I’ve played in plenty of different positions under all the managers.”

Rashford continued: “I’m halfway through my career. I don’t expect my peak to be now. I’ve had nine years so far in the Premier League and that’s taught me a lot, that’s helped me grow as a player and as a person.

“So I don’t have any regrets from the last nine years. I won’t have any regrets going forward because I take things day by day and sometimes bad things happen, sometimes good things happen. I just try and keep a fine balance. 100% [the best is yet to come]. That’s my mentality.”