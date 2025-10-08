According to reports, Manchester United have already decided whether to give FC Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford a ‘surprise lifetime’.

In the summer, Rashford finalised a dream move to Barcelona as he joined the Spanish giants on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

Barcelona sanctioned a move for Rashford following his return to form at Aston Villa, while their failure to sign Luis Diaz and Nico Williams made a deal more likely.

The Man Utd outcast was ineffective in his first couple of games for Barcelona, but he has been one of their best players in recent weeks, grabbing three goals and five assists in ten appearances in all competitions.

Therefore, a permanent transfer to Barcelona is looking increasingly likely and Romano claims he is “very happy” with five things at Barcelona.

“For Marcus Rashford, there’s no obligation to buy, it’s a loan with a buy option for €30 million. This is the fee in case Barcelona decide to sign Rashford in the summer of 2026,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“So Rashford is doing very well, a very good impact, and it’s still the beginning. It’s just two months into his new chapter at Barcelona. So Rashford is very happy with the situation.

“I can tell you that Rashford is very happy with the city, with the league, with the club, with the manager, and with the teammates.

“Rashford loves his new life at Barcelona. And so Rashford is fully focused on Barca, not even thinking about the Manchester United return from the loan and maybe make it again at United one day. The full focus is on Barcelona.”

A report from The Boot Room‘s Graeme Bailey, meanwhile, claims the ‘truth’ on Man Utd’s ‘stance’ is that they have ‘little intention of handing Rashford a surprise lifeline despite his impressive form for Barcelona’.

“Marcus Rashford is thoroughly enjoying his time at Barcelona, he made it clear more than 12 months before that he wanted to move to the Nou Camp,” Bailey told The Boot Room.

“Now in Catalunya, there is no way he wants to return to Old Trafford. United still have him under contract to 2028, but Barca have the option on him and they intend to use it, although they want to talk terms.

“United, in theory, know they could keep him but as it stands the club have little intention of doing so.”

On fellow loanee Rasmus Hojlund, Bailey added: “Hojlund was a case that he had to go; they had signed Benjamin Sesko for huge money – he knew his time was up and the Ruben Amorim system wasn’t working for him.

“Hojlund had such a huge expectation on his shoulders and that is a tough thing to deal with, and it just didn’t work out. But United always believed there was a player there, and they always appreciated his professionalism and the hard work.

“Again, it was no surprise to them that a club like Napoli came in for him, and they are happy to see him performing – obviously, there is no way back as the deal for him is an obligation.”