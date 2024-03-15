According to reports, Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford is unlikely to sign for Paris Saint-Germain during this summer’s transfer window.

Rashford was previously linked with PSG ahead of the 2022/23 campaign after he struggled under Ole Gunner Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick. He ended up sticking around and benefitted from the appointment of Erik ten Hag.

Mbappe replacement?

The 26-year-old was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season and he scored 30 goals across all competitions.

The Man Utd star has looked a shadow of his best self this term, though. His attitude has been questioned at times and he was criticised after missing the FA Cup tie against Newport County after going on a midweek night out in Belfast.

Rashford’s poor performances have fuelled talk linking him with a summer move to PSG, who are likely to be in the market for a new attacker following Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid.

Earlier this week, a report from The Daily Star claimed Man Utd are expected to receive a bid of £80m from PSG for Rashford.

Regarding this ‘irrefutable offer’, Spanish outlet Fichajes claims ‘Man Utd are open to negotiating, although they hope that PSG will increase the proposal, approaching 100 million pounds (approximately 117 million euros)’.

“Rashford is not really an option for them…”

This report has been refuted by Sky Sports‘s Kaveh Solhekol, though. He is of the understanding that Rashford is “not really an option” for PSG heading into this summer but they could still complete a “big superstar signing”.

“I would find it difficult to see him moving to PSG,” Solhekol said on Sky Sports. “Everyone knows Mbappe is going to be leaving PSG this summer to move to Real Madrid. That is going to save PSG about 200 million euros per year.

“Obviously they’ve been linked with players like Rashford, like [Victor] Osimhen, like Rafael Leao at AC Milan as well. But my information is that Marcus Rashford is not really an option for them at all this summer.

“I know they were linked with him a couple of years ago when it looked like he may become a free agent. But he signed a new contract at United last summer. He’s contracted to them until 2028.”

“I don’t think PSG will be making a move for him, and don’t forget they signed three forwards last summer anyway (Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Randall Kolo Muani).

“So they will have a lot of money to invest in the transfer market, but I wouldn’t rule them out of not signing any forwards this summer at all.

“I think if they do sign players they’re more likely to be young and hungry French players and perhaps [one] big superstar signing like Osimhen who’s got a release clause in his contract with Napoli.”