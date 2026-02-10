There have been rumours that Michael Carrick wants Marcus Rashford to return to Man Utd.

Man Utd are still committed to their plan over Marcus Rashford despite Michael Carrick being a fan of the England international, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford in the summer transfer window on loan to Barcelona with the Spanish side having a €30m clause to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

Rashford has contributed nine goals and nine assists in 31 matches in all competitions for the Catalan giants with the England international doing a decent job for Hansi Flick’s side.

It has been reported that Man Utd are committed to selling Rashford, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming in mid-November that Barcelona will take their time over their decision over whether to take up their buy option.

Romano said: “Marcus Rashford has a €30m buy option for Barcelona. Barca will not decide now in November. Barca will not decide in one month, in December. Barca will take their time.

“They are very happy with Rashford. The numbers are very good. The attitude is very good. So Rashford is doing very well in Barcelona, but Barcelona will take their time.

“At the same time, for Barcelona or anywhere else, Rashford is expected to leave Manchester United on a permanent transfer in 2026. So Rashford is expected to go out, also Hojlund is expected to leave on a permanent transfer.”

There were claims late last month that Carrick is hoping to bring Rashford back to Man Utd if he lands the permanent job at Old Trafford in the summer.

Carrick has won all four of his first games as interim head coach at Man Utd with the Red Devils moving into fourth place as they look to qualify for the Champions League.

But The Sun now claims that Man Utd ‘are still planning for the future without’ Rashford with the England international expected to leave Old Trafford.

On rumours that Carrick wants Rashford to return in the summer, the report adds: ‘United had no intention of recalling Rashford during the winter transfer window, despite new head coach Michael Carrick working with Rashford for three-and-a-half years when he was a first-team coach and then caretaker manager.

‘Well-placed sources say Carrick gave no consideration to bringing back Rashford and is not thinking as far ahead as the summer as his contract is only until the end of the season.’

Rashford was praised in the Spanish media for his performance in his first start for Barcelona since January 3 as the Catalan giants beat Real Mallorca 3-0.

Mundo Deportivo said of the 28-year-old: ‘By far, one of Barca’s most purposeful players in a first half that was collectively very flat.

‘Taking [Hansi] Flick’s challenge to heart, he assumed attacking responsibility when the game looked its worst, producing the most dangerous shots, the second leading to the 1-0 goal, and sending a beautiful free kick straight off the crossbar. Substituted to well-deserved applause.’