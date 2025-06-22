Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford has commented on his ‘dream’ transfer, revealing two advantages with this next destination.

Rashford is expected to leave Man Utd during this summer’s transfer window as he had a fallout with head coach Ruben Amorim at the end of last year.

It was hoped that Amorim’s appointment would help Rashford return to form, but they clashed over his supposed poor attitude and he announced his intention to leave his boyhood club at the end of 2024.

In January, Rashford had limited options due to his poor form over 18 months, while his huge salary provided another stumbling block.

Despite this, Aston Villa decided to take a risk on Rashford, who joined Man Utd’s Premier League rivals Aston Villa on loan with an option to buy for around £40m after they sold Jhon Duran to Al-Nassr.

READ: Ranking likelihood of Marcus Rashford’s transfer options as he nears Man Utd exit door



Rashford benefited from this fresh start away from Old Trafford as he returned to form under Unai Emery, grabbing four goals and six assists in his 17 appearances in all competitions.

The England international’s recent resurgence has increased interest in Rashford, who is reportedly ‘dreaming’ of a move to Barcelona.

The La Liga giants are in the market for a new winger as they need cover in this department. Rashford and Luis Diaz have been named as targets, but they have reportedly decided to favour Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams as a transfer ‘agreement’ has been reached.

Williams’ anticipated move to Barcelona should significantly decrease Rashford’s hopes of securing a move to the Nou Camp, but he has commented on this potential transfer.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘looking elsewhere’ after accepting Arsenal defeat as striker chases ‘dream’ transfer

👉 Aston Villa plan ‘move’ for Man Utd man with ‘no standout qualities’ in ‘excellent’ transfer

👉 Shock Premier League club ‘leading the race’ for bargain Arsenal, Man Utd-linked striker

In an interview on the YouTube channel XBuyer, Rashford was asked whether he would like to play with Ballon d’Or contender Lamine Yamal. He answered: “Yeah, sure. Everybody in the world wants to play with the best. So hopefully, we’ll see.”

Rashford also said “we’ll see” when asked if he wanted to join Barcelona, but he did reveal two advantages with this possible move.

He added: “Spain is nice, not too far from home.”

“If I train here for a long time, it’s good, because my family can come and see me for a few days, it’s only a three-hour flight. The weather is nice here.”

Barcelona’s move for Williams could open the door for Aston Villa to sign Rashford permanently, with a recent report claiming two other deals have prompted a move all parties would be ‘happy’ with.