Rashford could ‘very well end up back’ at Man Utd as ‘huge issue’ complicates Amorim stance

Man Utd may have to welcome Marcus Rashford back to the club in the summer after a ‘big issue’ continues to cause problems, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave on loan to Aston Villa at the end of the January transfer window after his relationship with Ruben Amorim broke down.

Man Utd boss Amorim played Rashford for the last time on December 12 against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League being leaving him out of every match until his eventual departure.

Since joining Aston Villa, Rashford has been in brilliant form and has no doubt convinced the Villans to sign him in the summer if they can justify the outlay.

But Unai Emery admitted after Rashford produced a brilliant performance in a recent Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain that it will be “difficult” for Aston Villa to sign him.

Emery said: “It (signing him in the summer) is difficult to plan now. He’s feeling comfortable and better. He played a fantastic match.

READ: Are you switching off? Is it the football, the money or the tired old way it is broadcast?

“If he’s happy, we are happy. Then, of course, it depends on the circumstances and what happens in the next weeks, and (what we have) in the next year as well.”

And now TBR Football chief correspondent Graeme Bailey claims that the Man Utd forward’s wages could continue to cause problems in the summer as he seeks a permanent transfer away from Old Trafford.

Bailey wrote on X: ‘As it stands Ruben Amorim does not want Marcus Rashford back at Manchester United. But with his wages still a massive issue for Aston Villa or any interested club, he could very well end up back at Old Trafford.’

In the article with TBR Football, Bailey added that ‘Rashford and United are waiting to see how things play out’ with ‘all parties are very much aware it is a subject that will be back on their agenda in their near future.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: Amorim targets £169m in sales as six are axed to fund ‘big push’ in summer transfer window

👉 Neville backs ‘desperate’ Man Utd to sign £62.5m Premier League star who would ‘suit the system’

👉 Man Utd ‘reach basic agreement’ to sign £64m Arsenal, Chelsea transfer target



The report continues:

‘Rashford, for his part, is keeping his options open, with his camp looking already towards some big clubs. ‘TBR Football sources say Villa would be open to taking him on permanently, but his wages remain a huge issue. ‘Amorim was insistent in January he didn’t want him back – could that change? Man United sources don’t believe that is likely at all.’

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit insists Rashford should now leave Man Utd permanently after showcasing his ability at Aston Villa.

Petit said: “Rashford is having a good time at Aston Villa. Step by step, he has to return to his best level. And for the last two, three years, I think he disappeared from the radar, so the most important thing for him is to get back to his best level by paying regular football.

“He made the move in January and was back in the England squad. It looks like he made the right decision for his own career in terms of leaving United. Should he go back to Manchester United in the summer? I don’t think so.

“Rashford needs to concentrate on getting his fitness and his game back. That’s his number one priority between now and the summer. He shouldn’t be thinking about where he will be playing next season, he should be thinking, ‘I’ve been given a chance to rehabilitate myself, playing under a top manager at a top club, playing Champions League football,’ I need to use this opportunity to get my passion back and show the world I’m a top player.

“At Manchester United, he disappeared for a couple of years. The most important thing for him is to come back to the right level. And then after that, maybe he can think about something else, but put those thoughts on ice right now.”