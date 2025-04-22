Man Utd star ‘wants to join’ Barcelona ‘no matter what’ as swap deal could be scuppered

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford is aiming to move to La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

After Rashford was frozen out by Ruben Amorim shortly after the Portuguese head coach joined the Red Devils.

Amorim hinted that he wasn’t happy at Rashford’s attitude and professionalism with the Man Utd forward playing for the final time in a win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

And Rashford left Man Utd towards the end of the January transfer window for Aston Villa on loan with a reported £40m permanent transfer option in the agreement.

Rashford has been in good form since moving to Villa Park and starred in their 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night, which was not enough to keep them in the Champions League as they lost 5-4 on aggregate.

However, it did raise questions of whether Aston Villa will attempt to buy Rashford from Man Utd in the summer transfer window after his renaissance under Unai Emery.’

Emery said: “It is difficult to plan it now. He [Rashford] is feeling better and he played a fantastic match.

“We are very happy. If he is happy, we are happy. It depends on the circumstances for now and the next weeks.”

But now a ‘confidential’ report in Spanish newspaper Sport (via Sport Witness) claims that Rashford ‘wants to join’ Barcelona in the summer despite his good relationship with Aston Villa and the fans.

The England international ‘still wants to come’ to Barcelona despite Villa having a £40m option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

It is understood that the Man Utd loanee now wants to complete a transfer to the Catalan giants ‘no matter what’ after a loan deal fell through in January as Barcelona prioritised renewing contracts of their current playing staff.

Man Utd legend Teddy Sheringham insists there is unlikely to be a way back at Old Trafford for Rashford after observing his positive body language at Aston Villa.

Sheringham told casinoapps.com earlier this month: “I don’t think there’s a way back for Marcus Rashford at Man Utd. I don’t think he wants to. I look at the body language he giving off at Villa, and it’s like he couldn’t be any happier to be further away from Manchester United if he tried, to be honest. I think that’s the vibe.

“I still don’t see an unbelievable change in his body language at Villa, but I see a slight difference in as much as… He’s trying to enjoy his football at the moment, and he’s fitting in more with the Aston Villa players than what he was with the players at Man United football club.

“I don’t think Marcus Rashford has any future at Manchester United after this season.”