Rashford ‘still wants to play for Man Utd’ despite fresh interest from two clubs

Marcus Rashford ‘still wants to play for Man Utd’ despite strong speculation that he will be leaving before the end of the transfer window, according to reports.

The England international was left out of the Red Devils squad for their 2-1 Manchester Derby victory in December with Rashford only making one matchday squad since.

Amorim insisted the Man Utd forward was left out over “selection” but, in an interview the next day with journalist Henry Winter, Rashford claimed he was open to a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.

That has led to lots of interest in Rashford in the January transfer window with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund the main clubs to be linked.

The Sun now claim that a loan move to French side Monaco ‘could be an option until the end of the season’ for Rashford as the ‘wealthy Ligue 1 club are understood to be considering an approach and would be willing to pay most if not all of his massive weekly wage’.

But the Daily Mail have revealed that Rashford is still keen to play on at Man Utd currently with the England international doing “extra training” to get himself into top shape.

The report claims:

‘It is also understood that he has been undertaking extra training sessions in a bid to keep fit, and he is available for selection against Rangers this week. ‘Rashford was working out at Carrington on Sunday while his teammates were preparing to face Brighton, and has been using a private fitness coach. ‘Marcus Rashford still wants to play for Man Utd despite being frozen out – as he does extra training ‘Sources say he is ready to give 100 per cent for the team.’

That news comes as The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that Barcelona ‘can afford’ to sign Rashford but that he will only leave Man Utd if the Red Devils get the deal they are looking for.

