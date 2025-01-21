Rashford ‘still wants to play for Man Utd’ despite fresh interest from two clubs
Marcus Rashford ‘still wants to play for Man Utd’ despite strong speculation that he will be leaving before the end of the transfer window, according to reports.
The England international was left out of the Red Devils squad for their 2-1 Manchester Derby victory in December with Rashford only making one matchday squad since.
Amorim insisted the Man Utd forward was left out over “selection” but, in an interview the next day with journalist Henry Winter, Rashford claimed he was open to a “new challenge” away from Old Trafford.
That has led to lots of interest in Rashford in the January transfer window with Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund the main clubs to be linked.
The Sun now claim that a loan move to French side Monaco ‘could be an option until the end of the season’ for Rashford as the ‘wealthy Ligue 1 club are understood to be considering an approach and would be willing to pay most if not all of his massive weekly wage’.
But the Daily Mail have revealed that Rashford is still keen to play on at Man Utd currently with the England international doing “extra training” to get himself into top shape.
‘It is also understood that he has been undertaking extra training sessions in a bid to keep fit, and he is available for selection against Rangers this week.
‘Rashford was working out at Carrington on Sunday while his teammates were preparing to face Brighton, and has been using a private fitness coach.
‘Sources say he is ready to give 100 per cent for the team.’
That news comes as The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed that Barcelona ‘can afford’ to sign Rashford but that he will only leave Man Utd if the Red Devils get the deal they are looking for.
Ornstein wrote:
‘There is still no certainty as to whether he will be leaving or staying at Old Trafford and the complexity of the situation means it could go all the way down to deadline day on February 3.
‘United have never publicly closed the door to Rashford being reintegrated — he is training with the squad — but they seem ready to let him leave if a satisfactory deal can be struck.
‘Any switch must also be right for the 27-year-old forward, of course, and if that is not the case he could yet end up remaining with United. His side insist he is fit and available for selection.
‘Rashford has never explicitly said he wants to leave Manchester United. But should he go, Rashford is thought to favour a move to Barcelona — though it is complicated.
‘Barcelona can afford to sign him, thanks to the sale of VIP seating at the redeveloped Camp Nou satisfying the requirements of La Liga’s 1:1 rule.
‘However, there is another consideration for Barcelona; the fact they want to shift players out before potentially bringing anyone else in.
‘Borussia Dortmund remain keen but they have concerns over the financial viability and appeal to Rashford of a team currently struggling. The likes of AC Milan now seem improbable, too.
‘An issue is Rashford’s wage — above £325,000 per week — and how much of it the interested parties, plus United, are prepared to cover.’