Rashford ‘wonder’ moment and ‘fantastic’ Onana debut rub salt into weeping Man Utd wounds

Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana are both shining away from Old Trafford.

Man Utd were given more indications over the weekend that they could be the problem as Marcus Rashford and Andre Onana shone out on loan.

The Red Devils invested over £200m in new players over the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Diego Leon and Senne Lammens all arriving.

That meant Man Utd had to offload some of their current players with Rashford, Onana and Rasmus Hojlund some of the players leaving on loan.

Hojlund bagged his first goal for Napoli on debut with Antonio Conte’s side beating Fiorentina 3-1 to go top of the early Serie A table after three games.

Commenting on the Man Utd loanee’s performance, Conte said: “Hojlund is only 22 years old, we got him from Manchester United, seeing as it brought us luck doing that with [Scott] McTominay.

“We knew his qualities, he has great potential and can improve. You can see he’s a lad with great prospects.”

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan deal in the summer after spending the second half of last campaign at Aston Villa with the Villans passing on triggering the £40m option in the deal.

Barcelona too have an option to make the loan move into a permanent transfer next summer with Rashford now contributing for the Catalan giants.

After failing to provide a goal or assist in his first three competitive Barcelona fixtures, Rashford produced a wonderful assist for Raphinha to score on Sunday in a 6-0 win over Valencia.

Spanish newspaper AS described Rashford’s pass, which sliced through seven Valencia players, as ‘delightful’ and added that it was a ‘wonder’ piece of play from the England international, while another outlet Mundo Deportivo called it a ‘great pass’.

Onana was one of the players most Man Utd fans didn’t mind losing in the summer following a number of poor performances for Ruben Amorim’s side last term.

Altay Bayindir started the first three matches this season before Onana’s departure and the Cameroon international’s only appearance came as he made two mistakes in a League Cup defeat to League Two side Grimsby Town.

But Onana may already have his confidence back with Turkish website Milliyet calling the Man Utd loanee ‘The Star’, praising him for a ‘fantastic’ match in a 1-0 loss to Fenerbahce and insisting his experience was “so evident”.

Onana was one of the main reasons why Trabzonspor didn’t lose by a bigger margin after they went down to ten men on 20 minutes.

The Cameroon international made eight saves and had 52 touches of the ball in a brilliant debut performance with Fanatik insisting it was enough to make him forget about his ‘dark days’ at Man Utd.

While another Turkish outlet Taka Gazete wrote: ‘Onana delivered a solid performance. He exuded confidence in goal, made several crucial saves throughout the match, and stood in the way of the widening gap.’

