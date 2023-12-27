‘Everyone hates Man Utd and Rasmus Hojlund’ – Red Devils star told ‘he is the best player on the team’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker has claimed that”everyone hates” the Red Devils and Rasmus Hojlund and “hope” that the Dane “fails”.

Man Utd have been struggling to score goals this season with Erik ten Hag’s men only managing 21 goals in 19 Premier League matches this term.

The Red Devils found themselves 2-0 down against Aston Villa on Boxing Day but rallied to score three second-half goals and grab all three points in a 3-2 win.

Alejandro Garnacho scored a brace, while Hojlund – who has bagged five goals in the Champions League since joining in the summer – scored his first Premier League goal of the season in his 15th appearance in the competition.

Man Utd, Hojlund and others have been under the microscope this season and Parker insists that the Denmark international’s critics “hope that he fails” because “everyone hates” the Red Devils and the striker.

Parker told Tipsbladet: “Everyone hates Manchester United and Rasmus Højlund. Experts and critics hope that he fails because he plays for the world’s biggest club, which nobody likes. The good thing is that the fans have always supported him, and they will continue to do so.

“I think he has been frustrated with his teammates because they don’t provide him with the best conditions to score goals. The good thing about Højlund is that he doesn’t show it on the field, and he never behaves like a diva, which we have seen especially Cristiano Ronaldo do in the past.”

And now Parker thinks Hojlund has to build on his first Premier League goal to show “it wasn’t a lucky punch” with the former Man Utd defender expecting the striker to “face a tough time” now.

Parker added: “I actually think he could benefit from being more selfish. He should tell Rashford and Garnacho to give him the ball every time they have the opportunity. He is the best player on the team, so they should give him the ball all the time, just like we gave the ball to Eric Cantona all the time when I played.

“I think he might face a tough time now. If you think the critics will be quiet, you are mistaken. Expectations are higher for him now, and everyone will expect him to score consistently. So, I believe that the next goal, if possible, will be even more important but also more challenging for him because he has to prove that it wasn’t a lucky punch.”