Man Utd: Rasmus Hojlund reveals ‘important’ factor in Erik ten Hag talks that sealed £64m transfer

Rasmus Hojlund says he could not turn down the opportunity to be Manchester United’s first-choice striker but admits he would never have joined to sit on the bench.

The Danish international joined the Red Devils from Atalanta for an initial £64million in August.

He has started fairly well, scoring three in two Champions League matches, although he is yet to score in any of his five Premier League appearances.

Signing a new No. 9 was one of United’s biggest priorities in the summer transfer window and they were initially interested in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham.

The club’s board quickly realised that the deal was near-impossible to negotiate with Daniel Levy so after signing Mason Mount and Andre Onana, full focus was on Hojlund.

He made his debut off the bench in the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on September 3 and now has eight games under his belt after recovering from a minor back injury.

United appeared to be the only club in for the 20-year-old and the player has now lifted the lid on his move to Old Trafford.

In an interview with Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, Hojlund said he was in constant contact with Erik ten Hag and revealed the Dutchman’s promise to make him a regular starter made it an easy decision.

“I spoke to the coach up until the transfer,” Hojlund said.

“For me, it was important to play football and if I had been told that I had to go to Manchester United to be a reserve for the rest of my days, I would never have gone there.

“Sometimes I can catch myself looking down at the shirt and thinking ‘wow’.

“I think I’ll always be proud to pull the jersey over my head and that’s what I try to show on the pitch.

“I don’t get emotional, but I get a little boost.”

Hojlund has a very impressive six goals in eight caps for Denmark and he says playing for his country is “a privilege”.

“I am still incredibly happy to be in the national team,” he added. “It continues to be a privilege and I enjoy it every single day.

“In Manchester, there is a lot of talk about the pressure on me, but I just focus on doing my thing on the pitch, and that is to score goals.”

Denmark’s next match is a Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Kazakhstan on Saturday evening.

United, meanwhile, return to Premier League action with a trip to winless Sheffield United.

