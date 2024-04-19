Man Utd ‘disgrace’ told to be a ‘rat’ with INEOS urged to build team around new star

Former Man Utd goalkeeper Ben Foster has hit out at Casemiro for allowing Bournemouth an easy second goal over the weekend.

The Red Devils have been criticised for their recent performances with Erik ten Hag’s side having to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Foster: He should be that engine, that rat in the midfield, the disruptor

That point couldn’t stop Newcastle knocking them down to seventh in the league table with Man Utd only winning one of their last seven Premier League matches.

Man Utd have allowed more shots at their goal per 90 minutes than any other team in the Premier League with that stat demonstrating how easy they’ve become to play against.

Casemiro and the rest of the Red Devils’ midfield is one of the biggest reasons for that with the opposition finding it easy to play through Ten Hag’s central areas.

And Foster wants Casemiro to be “that rat in the midfield” who helps disrupt the opposition and criticised the Brazilian for his role in Bournemouth’s second goal on Saturday.

“The second goal, Casemiro, he’s a holding midfielder,” Foster said on his YouTube channel.

“He should be that engine, that rat in the midfield, the disruptor – somebody that breaks up all the attacks, gets in people’s faces.

“The second goal, for me, is an absolute disgrace. It’s an absolute disgrace. He’s allowed to wander into that space and get his shot off.

“Casemiro almost notices at the last second, meanders in, hangs a leg in there, and I’m thinking, do you know what? If I was a manager of a team and my holding midfielder did that, that action there and then, I’d say that’ll do. You, come off.”

And Cesc Fabregas thinks Man Utd should be building their team around Kobbie Mainoo – who has already been warned not to pick up bad habits from Casemiro – who has become a regular in Ten Hag’s side this season.

“He’s definitely not just a player for the future because he’s a player for the present already,” Fabregas said on BBC’s Planet Premier League show.

“He’s someone they need to protect but at the same time they need to invest time and minutes on him because he can make a real difference.

Fabregas: Kobbie Mainoo needs to be a key player

“He’s got fantastic personality on the pitch, it feels like he’s been playing for a long time. To help him as well they need to recruit players in the summer and make him more brilliant than he already is.

“Talented players like him, the better quality they have around them, the more you get from them.

“I’m expecting a big transfer window from Man United but definitely for next season, Kobbie Mainoo needs to be a key player, no matter what.”