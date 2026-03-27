Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox are at odds over Michael Carrick at Man Utd.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Jason Wilcox are at odds over whether to offer Michael Carrick the permanent Manchester United job as a report claims their top alternative could wait for Manchester City.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim in January and replaced the Portuguese head coach with Carrick until the end of the season.

After being held to a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth over the weekend, Man Utd have now won seven, drawn two and lost one of their ten matches under Carrick.

The dramatic upturn in results has put the former Man Utd midfielder in a strong position to land the job on a permanent basis in the summer.

On Monday, chief football writer for The Independent, Miguel Delaney, revealed that the chances of Man Utd making a move for Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique are increasing.

Writing in his latest newsletter, Delaney explained: ‘Manchester United insiders say that Luis Enrique is the name increasingly being mentioned, with the club reportedly willing to make a serious push to secure him.

READ: Who will be Manchester United manager next season? Carrick clear favourite after stunning start

‘You might wonder why he would leave PSG now, but there is growing speculation that he will depart in the summer, and he has long expressed a desire to work in the Premier League.’

Sky Sports subsequently claimed that Carrick’s chances of being handed the permanent reins have been ‘boosted’ as Man Utd ‘have still not made contact with any other potential candidates’.

And The i Paper has handed Carrick a further boost but a blow to United as ‘sources in Paris are adamant that Enrique will sign a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain beyond his current contract, which expires in 2027’.

Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is ‘keen to secure Enrique’s long-term future’ after he led PSG to their first Champions League title last seaso.

It’s claimed the January signing of Spanish wonderkid Dro Fernandez from Barcelona ahead of other top European clubs has acted as ‘a sweetener to keep Enrique believing PSG are fully behind his long-term project in the French capital’.

The report claims that United’s interest in Enrique comes from chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, while Sir Jim Ratcliffe and other INEOS chiefs are ‘more keen on appointing Carrick’.

‘No decision will be made until the end of the season’, and the report claims Enrique could instead be tempted by a move to Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s Etihad contract expires in the summer of 2027.

The report adds: