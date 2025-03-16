According to reports, Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has finalised a deal to end INEOS’ sponsorship relationship with Tottenham Hotspur.

Ratcliffe has had a hectic year since completing his purchase of a minority stake in Man Utd at the start of 2024.

The INEOS supremo bought an initial 28% stake for around £1.25bn and later upped his share to roughly 29% for an extra £79m.

The British billionaire is only United’s minority shareholder, but he has been in control of footballing matters at Old Trafford since his £125bn deal was finalised.

Ratcliffe has made wholesale changes at Man Utd, sanctioning a major cost-cutting programme following years of mismanagement by the Glazer family.

Ratcliffe and Man Utd’s other board members needed to balance the books as they do not have Champions League prize money despite sitting second in our five-year Premier League net spend table.

He has become a hugely unpopular figure at Man Utd after hiking ticket prices, sanctioning mass redundancies, cutting benefits to club legends and scrapping free lunches for staff.

Ratcliffe has also had to end INEOS’ affiliation with other sporting enterprises and in recent weeks, they have moved to cut ties with Spurs after they signed a five-year sponsorship deal in 2022.

A new report from The Daily Mail reveals INEOS have ‘agreed a deal worth millions’ for an ‘early exit’ from their partnership with Spurs.

The report explains: