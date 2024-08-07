Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have reportedly hatched an ‘ambitious’ plan to keep Old Trafford and build their ‘new 100,000 seater Wembley of the North’.

After a prolonged process, INEOS chief Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants at the start of this year.

He has only become Man Utd‘s co-owner, but as part of his takeover deal, he has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

The British billionaire has been busy in recent months as he has already made significant changes. He has successfully overhauled United’s recruitment model, while mass redundancies are expected.

Back in February, a report revealed Ratcliffe intends to turn Old Trafford into the ‘Wembley of the North’ and could apply for government funding to help with the renovations.

The report added: ‘He feels the club need an absolute state-of-the-art, knock-it-out-of-the-park, ‘wow’ stadium.

‘And we feel there’s a strong argument for the country having a top-class major venue in the North – a Wembley of the North.’

READ: Man Utd have 10 (TEN) reasons to be cheerful, actually…



A new report from The Daily Mail claims Man Utd ‘hope to keep Old Trafford’ as they ‘aim to build a unique monument to the club’s history’.

It was initially expected that Man Utd would knock Old Trafford down as part of their ‘plans for a 100,000-capacity Wembley of the North’.

But it is now suggested that ‘United are considering a scaled-down version of Old Trafford alongside the new arena that would preserve the history of the club and provide a permanent home for the women’s and academy teams.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd: £50m top target demands transfer ‘ASAP’ with Ratcliffe set to ‘cut losses’ on flop

👉 Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘one’ transfer ‘to watch’ as ‘priority’ rules out swap deal with Euro giants

👉 Man Utd offered ‘more than a dozen’ stars, but Ratcliffe refusing to give up on No 1 target

The detailed report also reveals the potential new capacity of Old Trafford and when Ratcliffe expects to make a ‘final decision’.