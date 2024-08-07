Man Utd: INEOS hatch ‘ambitious’ Old Trafford renovation plan with ‘unique monument’ proposed
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have reportedly hatched an ‘ambitious’ plan to keep Old Trafford and build their ‘new 100,000 seater Wembley of the North’.
After a prolonged process, INEOS chief Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants at the start of this year.
He has only become Man Utd‘s co-owner, but as part of his takeover deal, he has taken control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.
The British billionaire has been busy in recent months as he has already made significant changes. He has successfully overhauled United’s recruitment model, while mass redundancies are expected.
Back in February, a report revealed Ratcliffe intends to turn Old Trafford into the ‘Wembley of the North’ and could apply for government funding to help with the renovations.
The report added: ‘He feels the club need an absolute state-of-the-art, knock-it-out-of-the-park, ‘wow’ stadium.
‘And we feel there’s a strong argument for the country having a top-class major venue in the North – a Wembley of the North.’
A new report from The Daily Mail claims Man Utd ‘hope to keep Old Trafford’ as they ‘aim to build a unique monument to the club’s history’.
It was initially expected that Man Utd would knock Old Trafford down as part of their ‘plans for a 100,000-capacity Wembley of the North’.
But it is now suggested that ‘United are considering a scaled-down version of Old Trafford alongside the new arena that would preserve the history of the club and provide a permanent home for the women’s and academy teams.’
The detailed report also reveals the potential new capacity of Old Trafford and when Ratcliffe expects to make a ‘final decision’.
‘As part of the ambitious project, the famous old ground that has been grown to a capacity of 75,000 since it was built in 1910 would be reduced to a single tier stadium that would hold closer to 30,000 fans.
‘Crucially, some of the most treasured features of Old Trafford would remain in place such as the Munich clock and tunnel that commemorate the 1958 air disaster, and the statues dedicated to Sir Matt Busby, Sir Alex Ferguson, Jimmy Murphy and the Holy Trinity of Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best and Denis Law. It would also preserve the hallowed turf where so many United greats have played down the years, and the old players’ tunnel on the halfway line that is the only surviving part of the original stadium.
‘While some Premier League clubs have knocked down their stadia or moved home completely, United believe they would be building a unique monument to the club and its history.
‘So far they have canvassed around 30,000 fans over the plans for a brand new stadium, with the response understood to be roughly 50-50. But that figure could change dramatically if supporters know they can have the best of both worlds.
‘The reduction of Old Trafford would be done after the new stadium is built, allowing United to continue playing at full capacity until it is ready.
‘The plans have to be financially viable to make the project work, and United could still lower their ambitions to a £1bn redevelopment of Old Trafford if they are not. But it’s clear the club’s preference is to build one of world’s best stadiums on spare land behind the Stretford End while keeping the essence of the old ground.
‘New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants a final decision by the end of the year, and it’s thought work could be completed by 2030.’