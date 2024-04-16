Ratcliffe ‘angry’ at Man Utd stars over leaks with co-owner ‘not amused’ by one player in particular

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been angered by the leaks emerging from the Premier League club in recent months, according to reports.

The Red Devils have had a season to forget so far with Erik ten Hag’s side finishing bottom of their Champions League group to crash out of Europe, while they are currently seventh in the Premier League with six matches remaining.

Ratcliffe frustrated by player leaks and indiscipline

It is now just one win in seven Premier League matches for Man Utd after they came back twice to draw 2-2 against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Man Utd do have an FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Coventry City to look forward to at the weekend but any hopes they had of qualifying for the Champions League through the Premier League have now disappeared.

There have been rumours of unrest in the camp at times this season with the Jadon Sancho saga the most high profile of them all, while there has also been some ill-discipline.

Ten Hag is understood to have ‘dealt with’ Alejandro Garncho, who was taken off at half-time against the Cherries, after the Man Utd winger liked two social media posts from a well-known YouTuber criticising Ten Hag’s substitutions versus Bournemouth.

And now HITC journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that Ratcliffe has been angered by the leaks and indiscipline amongst the Man Utd playing staff this campaign.

Bailey wrote on HITC:

‘HITC has been told that one aspect at the club that Ratcliffe is ‘angry’ about is the constant leaks emerging from the club, and also the use of social media to criticise the club. ‘The club saw Jadon Sancho moved on after he took to social media to vent at Ten Hag, whilst only this weekend Argentine starlet Alejandro Garnacho liked tweets criticising the Dutchman – after he was substituted during the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth. ‘Ten Hag has already spoken with Garnacho about his use of social media, as United insists the situation is resolved – but the club’s hierarchy, including Ratcliffe is not amused. ‘Ratcliffe will not get personally involved in club discipline, but he has already made it known that he backed Ten Hag over the Sancho situation and going forward he will not put up with further indiscipline at any level of the club with particular focus on the players.’

