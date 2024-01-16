Man Utd: Ratcliffe lines up huge deal amid Antony ‘dump’ as player’s January destination is mooted

Man Utd are ‘directly interested’ in a deal to sign Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal as they look to replace Antony, according to reports.

The Red Devils’ January transfer plans have been complicated slightly by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent deal to take on 25 per cent of the club.

Ratcliffe is currently waiting on the Premier League to ratify the deal before he can start making changes with the British billionaire set to take over footballing matters.

There have been rumours Ratcliffe is looking to make big changes to the recruitment department at Old Trafford with the INEOS founder keen to appoint a new sporting director.

Reports in November said that incoming part-owner Ratcliffe was planning to ‘dump’ Antony in the next couple of transfer windows as he looks to cut their losses on the Brazilian.

And now Spanish website TodoFichajes insists that Man Utd are lining up Real Sociedad’s Oyarzabal as a replacement for Antony and are ‘directly interested in the situation’ of the Spain international.

It is understood that Erik ten Hag is ‘preparing a revolution at the end of the season after having a season that is really far from the objectives set’ and the Premier League does enter Oyarzabal’s ‘future plans’.

Although Man Utd are in the race to sign the 26-year-old, TodoFichajes adds that ‘the footballer would prioritize Unai Emery’s proposal to join Aston Villa where he could also coincide with his teammate Martín Zubimendi’.

Victor Lindelof is also being linked with a transfer over the next couple of windows with Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio insisting that a move to Roma or return to Sweden are the two most likely destinations.

Di Marzio told FotbollDirekt: “Players like Smalling decided to come to Italy at the last part of their career. In Italy, we try to have these players because we don’t have the strength to buy when they’re in the important parts of their career.

“We can give them the opportunity to play for important teams in the Champions League and play in a competitive way.

“I’ve not heard of any Italian interest in Lindelof in this period even though a lot of Italian clubs need defenders like Roma, Milan and Napoli.They are trying to get young players and not older players.

“It depends on him if he wants to stay at United. He can play in italy, Spain but he might think it’s the right time to go back home and play in his country.

“It depends on his motivations but I know he wants to play so it depends on who gives him the possibility to play.

“Ibrahimovic has started a new role at Milan but doesn’t have the power to say which players the club should sign like Lindelof.

“The Napoli chairman doesn’t want players that are older than 30 years of age.

“The only possibility could be AS Roma because they need an extra defender, but they have a financial agreement with UEFA for financial fair play so they can’t sign players if they don’t sell players.

“They could sell players such as Llorente or Spinazzola or Renato Sanches whose salary is so high. If Sanches goes they can use his salary to get another player on loan.”