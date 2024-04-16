Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘eager’ for Ashworth to do ‘due diligence’ on new manager after fresh Newcastle ‘talks’

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still pushing hard to bring in Dan Ashworth from Newcastle as the Red Devils new sporting director, according to reports.

The Red Devils are set for major changes after Ratcliffe and INEOS completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of Man Utd from the Glazer family earlier this year.

Ratcliffe ramping up efforts to get Ashworth deal over the line

As part of the agreement Ratcliffe was given control of the football operation with the British billionaire looking to overhaul the club’s recruitment and invest in infrastructure, including the stadium.

The new Man Utd co-owner has already moved to bring in Omar Berrada as the club’s new CEO from arch-rivals Man City, while he wants to appoint Newcastle’s Ashworth as sporting director and Southampton’s Jason Wilcox as technical director.

Man Utd and Newcastle have been in negotiations since Ashworth was placed on gardening leave over the interest from Old Trafford but now HITC are reporting that Ratcliffe has ‘taken things further in recent weeks’.

HITC journalist Graeme Bailey wrote:

‘HITC can confirm that Ratcliffe has taken things further in recent weeks by holding talks with Newcastle director Amanda Staveley, as the club clubs try and thrash out terms. The North East club have been demanding £20million to release Ashworth from his contract.’

Erik ten Hag is coming under increasing pressure to show Ratcliffe and INEOS why he should be kept on for next season after their disappointing 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday.

That result means Man Utd have now won just one of their last seven Premier League matches and Champions League qualification for next season is now a distant dream.

Ratcliffe a ‘big fan’ of Ten Hag’s work with young talent

And Bailey adds that one of the main reasons Ratcliffe wants to appoint Ashworth quickly is so he can oversee the ‘due diligence on potential new bosses’ if Man Utd decide to sack Ten Hag.