Ratcliffe ‘blocks’ shock Amorim signing as Man Utd ‘plot surprise move’ for Bundesliga star

Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blocked a move for a striker who Ruben Amorim is a ‘long-time admirer’ of, according to reports.

The Red Devils made a poor start to the season with Amorim under growing pressure over his poor results and performances in the Premier League.

However, three wins in a row in the Premier League have put a new outlook on things with their 4-2 win over Brighton on Saturday bumping Man Utd up to fourth in the table.

They may slip down the standings by the end of Sunday but it has been a remarkable turnaround in recent weeks with wins over Sunderland and Liverpool too.

And Man Utd are already looking ahead to strengthening their side in the next two transfer windows with rumours that Amorim is keen on bringing in Poland legend Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona.

Experienced striker Lewandowski could be available on a free transfer next summer but the Daily Mirror has claimed that Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe ‘has put the block on a shock move to sign’ the Pole.

The report adds: ‘His departure would spark a mad scramble for his signature. United boss Ruben Amorim is a long-time admirer of the veteran striker. And he reckons luring Lewandowski to Old Trafford would have a positive impact on his side and help some of his other players develop.

‘But Ratcliffe had made it clear United will not repeat mistakes of the past, when it comes to indulging in signing players coming towards the end of their careers.’

In January, Man Utd are expected to look to improve their midfield with that area of the pitch seen as a problem position by many ahead of the winter window.

And the Daily Express claims that the Red Devils are now ‘plotting a surprise move’ for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham with Man Utd ‘potentially bringing him to the Premier League in the January transfer window’.

Bellingham, who played well for Sunderland in their promotion from the Championship last season, has yet to score for Dortmund in 11 appearances and has only started two Bundesliga fixtures.

England legend Sir Geoff Hurst branded Bellingham’s dad an ‘absolute disgrace’ after he confronted members of the Dortmund hierarchy earlier in the season about his son being substituted at half-time in a 3-3 draw against St Pauli.

The Express adds: ‘United are closely monitoring the situation, with the possibility of exploring a loan move for the 20-year-old in January.

‘However, it remains uncertain whether Bellingham would consider a move elsewhere, or persevere at Dortmund in the hope that things improve.’