Man Utd: Ratcliffe ‘blocks’ Rashford move as Euro giant drops out of race over ‘excessive’ demands

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has ‘blocked’ Marcus Rashford from joining a Premier League club as one suitor drops out of the race over the ‘excessive’ demands.

Rashford wants out of Old Trafford having announced his desire for a “new challenge” last month, and several top European sides have been credited with interest in the United forward.

Premier League trio West Ham, Tottenham and Arsenal have all been linked with Rashford, while there’s also interest from Juventus, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, with interest from Saudi Arabia falling on deaf ears as the 27-year-old wants to remain in Europe.

Rashford hasn’t played for his boyhood club since December 12, missing their last seven matches, and asked on Sunday if the academy graduate has played his last game for the club, head coach Ruben Amorim said: “I don’t know. We will see.

“He is a player for Manchester United. He loves this club but I have to make choices. It is what it is.”

A report on Wednesday claimed Barcelona are ‘prioritising’ Rashford and that manager Hansi Flick is ‘expecting a response’ from the club’s hierarchy for ‘a definitive answer regarding the signing’.

His permanent exit is unlikely thanks to United’s £50m demand, but Barcelona have as good a chance as any foreign club of securing his loan signing, with The Daily Star claiming Ratcliffe has ‘blocked’ a loan move to a Premier League rivals.

The report states:

‘With United facing the prospect of having to fund a significant chunk of Rashford’s £350,000-a-week wages, Ratcliffe is not prepared to do this and risk seeing one of his own players damage United’s chances of securing European qualification this season.’

But Rashford won’t be leaving United for Dortmund, according to TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti.

The Bundesliga side are on the lookout for a replacement for Donnell Malen, who moved to Aston Villa for €25m earlier this week.

Having held talks with Rashford’s people about a possible move, the potential deal has fallen down over United’s insistence on an obligation to buy being included in the loan agreement.

The report states:

‘As we reported a few days ago, the German club is among those who have shown the strongest interest in Rashford and have also gathered information on him recently. ‘They are among those to have held discussions with Rashford’s brother, Dwaine Maynard, who doubles up as his agent. Others include Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan. ‘However, Dortmund would like a convenient formula – such as a loan with part of the salary paid by United – and without an obligation to buy. ‘Their insistence on an obligation to buy NOT being included stems from the figures requested by Man Utd. ‘£50m is the price point Man Utd have communicated and Dortmund view that figure as excessive. Furthermore, Man Utd as of today are still pushing to include at least an obligation to buy in any loan agreement.’

It’s further added that Brentford’s Kevin Schade is among the alternatives now being considered by Dortmund.