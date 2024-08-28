Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to sign Brentford forward Ivan Toney as they are plotting a ‘late deal’ before the transfer window closes.

So far this summer, the Red Devils made four signings as they have invested around £150m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Man Utd are closing in on their fifth summer signing as PSG star Manuel Ugarte is set to join the Premier League giants before the transfer window shuts on Friday night.

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd will move for a sixth signing but it is being reported that they remain in the market for a new striker.

On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that Man Utd are among the clubs ‘considering’ a move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Everton, while Toney is an alternative option.

Toney scored 20 Premier League goals during the 2022/23 campaign but he struggled after returning from his betting ban last season. He only grabbed four goals in his 17 appearances during the run-in.

Despite this, Toney has been heavily linked with potential moves elsewhere throughout this window and Brentford could cash in as he has entered the final year of his contract.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have failed with a £38m bid for Toney, who is attracting interest from Premier League clubs before Friday’s deadline.

Chelsea remain in the market for a new striker and they are considering signing Toney, while Man Utd have ‘held talks’ with Brentford.

This is according to a report from The Evening Standard, who claim Man Utd have ‘held initial talks over a late deal’ to sign Toney. However, it is pointed out that he has a clear ‘priority’ in mind.

‘Securing a move to Chelsea remains the forward’s priority ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline. ‘Toney has made clear that he hopes to leave Brentford before the window shuts and the Bees face being forced to settle for a deal some way below their initial £50million asking price, or else risk losing the England international for nothing next summer.’

