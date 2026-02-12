Manchester United have made their stance on inclusivity perfectly clear after Sir Jim Ratcliffe issued a non-apology for his “colonised by immigrants” comments.

United co-owner Ratcliffe made the misguided statement in a scathing interview about the immigration system and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in which he claimed the UK will face huge economic problems as pressure increases on the welfare state to aid incoming foreigners.

The 73-year-old was given the full c-word treatment in the Mailbox after he also made clear his respect for Reform party leader Nigel Farage in his interview with Sky News.

After coming under severe scrutiny and with Starmer himself insisting the comments were “offensive and wrong”, Ratcliffe offered a half-baked apology.

“I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe and caused concern, but it is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth,” he said.

“My comments were made while answering questions about UK policy at the European Industry Summit in Antwerp, where I was discussing the importance of economic growth, jobs, skills and manufacturing in the UK.

“My intention was to stress that governments must manage migration alongside investment in skills, industry and jobs so that long-term prosperity is shared by everyone. It is critical that we maintain an open debate on the challenges facing the UK.”

And now Manchester United have released a statement listing all of their work they do on “equality, diversity and inclusion” in the community.

It reads: “Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club.

“Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home.

“Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do.

“We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign. They are reflected in our policies but also in our culture and are reinforced by our holding of the Premier League’s Advanced Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Standard.

“Over the course of this season, we have participated in events and initiatives at our men’s and women’s games marking mental health, LGBTQ+ inclusion, No Room for Racism, violence against women and girls and homophobic chanting.

“We have also celebrated our supporters’ clubs’ events, including our Disabled Supporters’ Association’s Christmas Party and our Jewish Supporters’ Club’s Chanukah event. In the weeks and months ahead, we will be supporting further initiatives in these areas.

“This all sits alongside the incredible work which the Manchester United Foundation undertakes in and around Manchester on a daily basis.

“Manchester United reflects the unity and resilience of all the communities we are so privileged to represent. We will continue to represent our people, our city and our fans with purpose and pride.”