Man Utd: ‘Increased chatter’ Ratcliffe is ‘confident’ of landing key signing amid Newcastle claim

There has been “increased chatter” that incoming Man Utd investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe is “confident” of sealing a deal for Newcastle technical director Dan Ashworth, according to reports.

The Red Devils announce on Christmas Eve that a long-awaited agreement had been reached for boyhood Man Utd fan Ratcliffe to buy 25 per cent of the Premier League club.

It is set to take four to six weeks for the deal to be ratified by the Premier League, at which point Ratcliffe will take control of football operations as he looks to make major changes.

One of the first moves Ratcliffe is likely to make is the appointment of a new sporting director with Newcastle’s Ashworth emerging as a major candidate.

Ashworth has been linked more than most with the former Brighton technical director catching Ratcliffe’s eye after impressing in his role at Newcastle since agreeing to join in February 2022.

And now Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has brought an update on the situation with “his level of control and influence” at Newcastle potentially pushing him into Man Utd’s arms.

“In short (on why Newcastle haven’t denied the story), because I believe there is a chance he could yet leave for Manchester United,” Hope said in a Newcastle Q&A on the Daily Mail website.

“Nothing has been said (on or off the record) in an effort to kill the speculation and, if anything, there is increased chatter in football circles of Man United being confident of taking Ashworth as their new sporting director.

“Why would he go? Well, perhaps his level of control and influence at Newcastle isn’t what he thought he might be, while Man United could be promising him the keys to the kingdom.”

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has come under a bit of pressure in recent weeks after the Magpies lost five of their last six Premier League matches, and Gary Neville thinks he will be set for a “more challenging period” if Ashworth leaves for Man Utd.

Neville told Sky Sports: “You mentioned Dan Ashworth. I’ve thought a lot about this in the last couple of weeks. That will be unnerving Eddie Howe and unnerving quite a lot of people at Newcastle because he’s a very calming presence.

“You’d think that he would have a big influence with the owners above. And I think if Eddie Howe is to come through this difficult period, you need a strong sporting director you’ve got the backing of.

“If Dan Ashworth’s head has been turned, and people at (Manchester) United, the new owners have been getting into him about leaving, I think that could mean a more challenging period for Eddie Howe in these next few months.”