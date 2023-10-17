Man Utd-Ratcliffe deal has ‘huge downside’ as expert claims £1.5bn takeover ‘makes no logical sense’

According to finance expert Kieran Maguire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to buy a 25% stake in Premier League giants Manchester United “makes no logical sense”.

The Man Utd takeover saga finally looks to be reaching a conclusion as there have been huge developments over the past few days.

Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have been leading the race to become United’s new majority stakeholder this year but the Qarari businessman has now pulled out of the running.

Sheikh Jassim was only interested in a full 100% proposal, while Ratcliffe was willing to adapt and he recently revised his offer. The Brit’s latest bid is worth an initial £1.5bn and it would see him earn a 25% stake in the Premier League outfit.

This deal would see Ratcliffe take control of footballing matters at Man Utd and it is already being suggested that he is looking to recruit a new director of football. It is also believed that the INEOS chief will look to take full control of United by 2026.

Maguire has indicated that Ratcliffe’s 25% deal “doesn’t make logical sense” and he has explained why there is a “huge downside” regarding this proposal from Man Utd’s perspective.

“The Glazers are no doubt very greedy and they want to maximise their return,” Maguire said in an interview with Football Insider. “But we have to be cautious when referring to the Glazers as if they have a hive mind.”

“In reality, there are significantly different views – Darcy has got no interest in football and just happens to have inherited this windfall.

“Meanwhile, Avram and Joel are very keen to have a more hands-on approach, so in terms of the price, they’re probably asking for too much as they don’t need to sell.

“They’re still hoping that somebody will be smoked out to put in a higher bid.

“The 25 per cent stake deal with Jim Ratcliffe doesn’t make any logical sense. He’s not a young man so why make yourself wait until 2026? It will take him a period of time to reshape the club in his vision so it makes no sense.

“There’s also a huge downside in the sense that if he’s only going to acquire a 25 per cent stake and the Glazers are looking for an exit route in a few years, the one thing that they’re not going to do is to invest in Old Trafford.“

