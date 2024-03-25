Man Utd: Ratcliffe identifies ‘de facto kingmaker’ on Ten Hag future as INEOS get Ashworth boost

Erik ten Hag has been under pressure at times this season.

New Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘will task’ incoming CEO Omar Berrada ‘with deciding possible’ managerial change at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Erik ten Hag has been under pressure at times this season with the Red Devils dumped out of the Champions League in the group stage, while they are sitting sixth in the Premier League amid inconsistent form.

Performances and results have been criticised following a solid first campaign in which Ten Hag led Man Utd to an FA Cup final, League Cup glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Ten Hag also has the added pressure of Sir Jim Ratcliffe after the British billionaire recently completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club from the Glazers.

There is speculation that Ratcliffe could look to replace him if things don’t improve before the end of the campaign with Ten Hag easing a bit of pressure with a 4-3 victory over Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final.

And now Manchester Evening News claim that incoming CEO Berrada – who will join from arch-rivals Man City in the summer – is ‘poised to have a significant say on a possible Manchester United managerial change in the close season’.

The report adds that ‘it is understood he would be the de facto kingmaker on any decision taken over manager Erik ten Hag’s future’ as Ratcliffe ‘does not want to intervene to determine’ the manager’s fate.

Despite Sir Dave Brailsford’s role in ‘conducting a thorough audit on United and sits on the football board, a well-placed source said he will not decide Ten Hag’s position’.

Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth is another appointment Ratcliffe is desperate to see over the line with the Geordies putting him on gardening leave while Man Utd attempt to agree a compensation fee to make him sporting director.

And in a boost to Man Utd’s hopes of convincing the Magpies to agree a fee for Ashworth, The Times claims that Newcastle ‘have identified Benfica’s Rui Pedro Braz as a candidate to replace’ Ashworth.

Braz ‘has been placed high on a list of potential successors by the London recruitment company tasked with sourcing an elite replacement for Newcastle’.

It is understood that the 45-year-old ‘travelled to London during the international break and was still in the capital on Saturday. He has been identified and interviewed for the Newcastle role by the executive search company Odgers Berndtson.’

